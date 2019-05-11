Gilman, Mount de Sales win MIAA, IAAM track & field championships

The No. 2 Mount de Sales girls team dominated the middle- and long-distance races, ruled the relays and nipped No. 1 McDonogh to win the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title in the meet that concluded Saturday at Archbishop Spalding.

This was a two-day meet for the boys and girls with day one in different places and on different days. But everyone came to Spalding on Saturday, and the Sailors’ combination of Juliette and Bella Whittaker plus Samantha Facius led the way.

Mount de Sales finished with 195 points, beating McDonogh by 20. Juliette Whittaker, a freshman, won the 800 and 1,600 (2:10.16 and 5:11.74) and also ran on the first-place 3,200-meter relay (9:41.21).

Bella Whittaker, a junior, took first in the 400 in 54.71. She also ran on 800 and 1,600 relays that finished first (1:44.20 and 4:03.24). Mount de Sales won three of the four relays.

Facius won the 3,200 on the first day in 11:41.00. She beat out Juliette Whittaker in that race also finished second to her in the 1,600 Saturday. Between the relays, Facius and the Whittakers, the Sailors came up with 70 points from those wins.

Plus, Bella Whittaker said her team was fired up from watching McDonogh beat them out for the indoor title and didn’t want that to happen again.

“It was definitely driving us,” she said with a smile. “We knew that if everybody did what they needed to do that we’d [be fine].”

Gene Williams, the co-coach with Steve Weber, who ran the cross country team that captured the conference title last fall, said his team worked hard in this meet and earned the title.

“They all improved and they were real competitors today,” Williams said. “We’ve been a good solid program. They support each other.”

They needed to beat out a McDonogh team that had Jada Seaman win the 100 and 200 as well as the long jump. AJ Davis gave the Eagles two more wins, taking the shot put and discus.

In the B Conference. Roland Park rolled to an easy victory. The Reds (221) easily defeated Pallotti (124.5) for the team title.

Alayna Gibson led the way for Roland Park with victories in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

The top-ranked Gilman boys won their third consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship.

Gilman found lots of ways to score points despite winning just four of 18 events. But the Greyhounds still edged out No. 2 Calvert Hall, 161-145. They compiled top-three finishes in 11 of the 18 events, and all of those points were enough to beat out the Cardinals, who won the title indoors last winter.

“I thought the kids…competed the way we coached them to do,” said long-time Gilman coach Johnnie Foreman. “Everyone had a role. We like to get points, and that’s the thing.”

Gilman won two relays – the 800 (1:30.94) and the 3,200 (7:57.77) and got individual victories from Gus Cortezi in the 110 hurdles (15.25) and Josh Green in the triple jump (46-4).

Calvert Hall has depth that can come close to matching Gilman’s, but the Cardinals couldn’t pull it off this time. They won three events and came up short.

McDonogh's Nyla Cherry wins the A Conference Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles. The MIAA/IAAM held their state track and field championships at Archbishop Spalding High School Saturday.

Camden Gilmore of Loyola turned in the top individual performance of the meet, pulling off the tough sweep of the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

St. Paul’s won the B Conference team title with 184 points, topping Annapolis Area Christian (129). Ian Coleman matched Gilmore’s feat in the A Conference by taking the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

For AACS, Justin Alford led the way by winning the 110 and 300 hurdles plus the high jump as well as running a leg on the winning 400 relay.

MIAA Track and Field Championships (at Spalding)

MIAA

A Conference

Team scores (top 5): 1. Gilman, 161; 2. Calvert Hall, 145; 3. Mount Saint Joseph, 115; 4. Loyola, 98; 5. McDonogh, 76.

100 meters: 1. Wimberly (MSJ), 11.01; 2. Thornton (MSJ), 11.20; 3. Ray (LOY), 11.21.

200: 1. Ray (LOY), 22.73; 2. Sherrod (MSJ), 22.84; 3. Wimberly (MSJ), 22.91.

400: 1. Lemmon (CH), 50.29; 2. Moore (CH), 50.49; 3. Dobbins (CUR), 51.25.

800: 1. Gilmore (LOY), 1:54.27; 2. Roberts (GIL), 1:55.30; 3. Wittstadt (GIL), 1:55.53.

1,600: 1. Gilmore (LOY), 4:14.66; 2. Wittstadt (GIL), 4:16.16; 3. Johnson (CH), 4:17.78.

3,200: 1. Gilmore (LOY), 9:18.65; 2. Johnson (CH), 9:20.67; 3. Sullivan (LOY), 9:26.00

110 hurdles: 1. Cortezi (GIL), 15.25; 2. Smith (CH), 15.31; 3. Barfield (MSJ), 15.83.

300 hurdles: 1. Smith (CH), 39.18; 2. Coretzi (GIL), 40.13; 3. Kessler (MCD), 40.89.

400 relay: 1. Mount Saint Joseph, 42.83; 2. Gilman, 43.14; 3. Curley, 44.05.

800 relay: 1. Gilman, 1:30.94; 2. Mount Saint Joseph, 1:32.58; 3. Curley, 1:34.42.

1,600 relay: 1. Calvert Hall, 3:24.99; 2. Gilman, 3:27.54; 3. Mount Saint Joseph, 3:27.60.

3,200 relay: 1. Gilman, 7:57.77; 2. Spalding, 7:58.64; 3. Loyola, 8:04.42.

Discus: 1. Whitty (CH), 143-9; 2. Burke (CUR), 140-9.5; 3. Kramer (MSJ), 139-11.5.

High jump: 1. Green (MCD), 6-4; 2. Thornton (MSJ), 6-0; 3. Dobbins (CUR), 6-0.

Triple jump: 1. Green (GIL), 46-4; 2. Trinh (CH), 45-5; 3. Moore (LOY), 43-5.

Long jump: 1. Thornton (MSJ), 22-2.75; 2. Ray (LOY), 22-1.25; 3. Trinh (CH), 21-6.5

Pole vault: 1. Hoffman (CUR), 13-9; 2. Shin (SPA), 13-6; 3. Shelby (GIL), 13-0.

Shot put: 1. Ellies (MCD), 51-10.5; 2. Souied (GIL), 49-4.5; 3. Whitty (CH), 47-8.5.

B Conference

Team scores (top 5): 1. St. Paul’s, 184; 2. AACS, 129; 3. John Carroll, 86; 4. Severn, 81; 5. Pallotti, 79.

100 meters: 1. Balogun (AAC), 11.35; 2. Prescott (PAL), 11.57; 3. Hemby (JC), 11.65.

200: 1. McDuffie (PAL), 22.26; 2. Hicks (PAL), 22.86; 3. Balogun (AAC), 23.17.

400: 1. Hicks (PAL), 49.91 (meet record); 2. McDuffie (PAL), 50.10; 3. Taylor (AAC), 51.81.

800: 1. Coleman (SP), 2:01.39 (meet record); 2. Taczak (SEV), 2:02.05; 3. Walker (SP), 2:02.66.

1,600: 1. Coleman (SP), 4:32.02 (meet record); 2. Chipi (JC), 4:33.11; 3. Walker (SP), 4:34.93.

3,200: 1. Coleman (SP), 10:09.72; 2. Walker (SP), 10:11.26; 3. Griffith (FR), 10:12.27.

110 hurdles: 1. Alford (AAC), 15.43 (meet record); 2. McDuffie (SP), 15.89; 3. Huber (SEV), 18.51.

300 hurdles: 1. Alford (AAC), 39.01(meet record); 2. McDuffie (SP), 39.22; 3. Brown (GCS), 42.49.