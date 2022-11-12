No. 10 Towson boys soccer falls behind early, loses to Tuscarora, 4-0, in 3A state semifinal

The Towson boys soccer team took two crushing blows in the first half of its Class 3A state semifinal against mighty Tuscarora on Friday night.

The No. 10 Generals surrendered a quick goal in the third minute.

Advertisement

After settling into the game, they were just about at the halftime break when the second punch came. Tuscarora standout senior Erick Rodriguez buried a left-footed shot from 16 yards out with one second left on the clock.

The Generals were never able to recover, falling to the Titans from Frederick County, 4-0.

Advertisement

Towson closed out its season with a 13-5 mark, while Tuscarora (17-1) advances to take on No. 4 Centennial, a 2-1 winner against JM Bennett, in next week’s state championship game.

“We just ran into a well-oiled machine tonight,” Towson coach Randy Dase said.

No. 4 Centennial boys soccer rallies for 2-1 win over defending champ JM Bennett in 3A state semifinal https://t.co/wYB0ZbNxgn — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) November 12, 2022

Led by Rodriguez, who finished with two goals, and standout senior defender Tony Lombardi, the Titans proved a notch above the Generals with a fast pace that was difficult to match.

After Rodriguez was dragged down in the box six minutes into the second half, Lombardi buried the ensuing penalty kick to make it 3-0. The Generals played hard to the end, piecing together a string of passes that ended up finding Jackson Kanzler on the left side midway through the second half. But his shot was stopped by Tuscarora goalie Aidan Ritta and the Titans finished with a clean sheet.

The loss doesn’t diminish a fine season for the Generals, a largely new group that enjoyed plenty of memorable moments. With only two senior starters, they have set themselves up well for more success.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Included in team’s 13 wins were four overtime efforts that featured clutch performances. In claiming their fourth straight Baltimore County crown, the Generals got a goal from sophomore Josh Villano with 1:39 to play in the second 10-minute overtime to get past rival Dulaney, 1-0.

In reaching Friday’s state semifinal, they got a tying goal with seven seconds left in regulation and then knocked out Northern-Calvert with a goal with three seconds left in the first overtime period.

“It’s probably one of the most amazing seasons I’ve ever been associated with,” Dase said. “We only started two seniors ... so everything we got out of squeezing this orange, we got the most, I think. I got to give the kids credit — they showed a lot of heart and guts in the last month by winning four straight overtime games.”

Advertisement

Goals: Tu — Rodriguez 2, Lombardi, Bender

Assists: Tu — Stouffer 2

Saves: To — Fong 6; Tu — Aidan Ritta 2

Half: Tu, 2-0