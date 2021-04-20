Towson High senior Madeline Till on track with training for a run at a state distance title

Madeline Till started her track career at Towson High School with a bang, winning the Baltimore County junior varsity title in the 800-meter run as a freshman. She followed that up as a sophomore by taking second in the county and state (Class 3A) in the 1,600. Till also finished second in the 3,200 at the state meet despite running that race only a handful of times.
Last spring, the coronavirus pandemic came along and wiped out all competitions. Till is working her way past mononucleosis and hopes to be ready for a strong outdoor season before she runs at Rhode Island in the fall.
Gil Stange coaches the boys and distance runners at Towson and marvels at how hard Till works to improve.
“The best thing about her is she’s been able to train consistently and hasn’t tried to do too much, and we’re hoping she has a great season,” Stange said. “That’s what we’re looking for. She deserves it. She’s put a lot of work in.”
Till, who is cross-training to prepare for outdoor track, holds every Towson High record for the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. She said she was unable to run for two weeks after the mono diagnosis, but hopes to return in about two weeks.
“I’m definitely feeling a lot better now,” Till said. “The mono takes a toll on you. Right now, I’m taking it easy and want to ease back into it.”
Stange admires her attention to detail on and off the track.
He said Till carefully watches her strength, mobility training, stretching, diet, hydration and sleep, as well as managing her schoolwork. Stange added that Till realizes that to compete at a high level, a runner can’t just do the big things right, but the little tasks must be done “perfectly and consistently.”
But it can be said that running truly is in her blood.
Till’s mother, Kristen Seabury, ran in college at Alabama and went to the Olympic Trials in 1992 and 1996.
Till said she often turns to her with questions.
“I go to her for all of my advice,” Till said. “I just think she’s such a big role model in my life. She can relate to anything I come to her with.”
Seabury still runs and was a middle-distance runner during her glory days. She qualified for the Olympic Trials in the 1,500 in 1992 and 1996.
Seabury is happy with the way her daughter handles the pressure of races — much better than she used to, she said with a laugh.
“I’m pretty impressed with her tenacity,” Seabury said. “She’s tougher than I ever was mentally. I like the way she approaches her races. She doesn’t get nervous and seems to be pretty even-keeled.”
Stange said that Till’s mother is a big help to the senior in many ways, especially because this has been such an odd time in terms of scheduling.
“In a short season like this, she’s done every single virtual workout I’ve given her,” he said. “Her mom is one of the best parents I’ve ever worked with. She’s just been so supportive.”
Till has also kept in shape this year by running in independent races in places, such as Virginia Beach, and fared well. She plans to run cross country as well as indoor and outdoor track at Rhode Island.
For this spring, though, everyone associated with Towson is hoping everything comes together for Till, who already is known as one of the best runners in the area.
She started her career with a big season, and Till hopes her last with the Generals also brings plenty of success.
“Maddy is a fierce competitor, talented athlete and a wonderful young lady,” Hereford girls coach Brad Duvall said. “I have an incredible amount of respect for her and love watching our kids compete with her.”