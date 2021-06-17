Possession is key as Towson boys lacrosse upends undefeated C. Milton Wright, 11-6, in Class 3A semifinal

“The seniors did not lose a league game in their entire careers and that’s something to be proud of. And just to be playing this year in general with all we went through … everything and these kids managed to make this happen and I’m so proud of that,” Gerard said. “This was the first team that really tested us both ends of the field and it was just tough to step up to that kind of pressure. I thought we were an equal team, but I just thought we had a hard time responding against a team that was an equal.”