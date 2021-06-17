xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Possession is key as Towson boys lacrosse upends undefeated C. Milton Wright, 11-6, in Class 3A semifinal

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 16, 2021 10:10 PM

The Towson boys lacrosse team had everything covered in Wednesday’s Class 3A state semifinal game at undefeated C. Milton Wright, starting with a game plan that asked for possession.

Senior faceoff specialist Kyle Ketterman provided the ball for most of the game, senior attackman Evan Jones paved the way offensively with a five-goal, two-assist performance while some timely work on defense led to an 11-6 win over the Mustangs in Bel Air.

Advertisement

After the victory, coach Rick Brocato patted his players on the back and issued one last challenge to his senior-laden senior-laden Generals with a simple question: “One more right?”

Towson's Evan Jones moves the ball as C. Milton Wright's Cameron Glass defends in the first half of a boys lacrosse Class 3A state semifinal.
Towson's Evan Jones moves the ball as C. Milton Wright's Cameron Glass defends in the first half of a boys lacrosse Class 3A state semifinal. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)

Towson will take a 9-1 mark into Friday’s state championship game against Frederick-based Urbana — a 10-5 winner over Marriotts Ridge in Wednesday’s other semifinal — with game time set for 5 p.m. at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex. The Generals will be seeking their fifth state championship and first since 1997.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“After our [quarterfinal] win on Monday, we made sure to reset, come back hard and push ourselves in practice yesterday and we’ve just had really great momentum going this whole season. It’s really great for us and I thought we just played really well as a team today,” Jones said.

[More from sports] Ravens QB Lamar Jackson dazzles as mandatory minicamp winds down: ‘Today was a good day’

The Mustangs (13-1) came into the game averaging 15 goals per win and the Generals were able to effectively slow them with faceoff wins (Ketterman won 13 of 19) and extended, controlled possession.

Towson's Hayden Tyler and C. Milton Wright's Hayden Goscinski battle for the ball.
Towson's Hayden Tyler and C. Milton Wright's Hayden Goscinski battle for the ball. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)

They took a 3-1 lead after the first quarter and never trailed in the game. When the Mustangs tied the game at 4 on a goal by Blane Dall with 5:47 left in the first half, the Generals responded with a big play from senior goalie Mike Giordani.

A Generals turnover at midfield led to a fast-break opportunity for the Mustangs and Giordani left his crease to intercept a pass across right in front. The Generals converted at the other end — Jones scoring off a feed from Mason Cloyd with 1:57 to play in the half for a 5-4 halftime lead.

Advertisement

In the third quarter, Giordani (eight saves) came up with two back-to-back stops to help protect a 6-5 lead and then consecutive goals by Will Derbyshire (two goals, one assist) ad Nate Hochrein (two goals, one assist) pushed the advantage to 9-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Towson's Evan Jones gets past C. Milton Wright defenders to score on goalie John Salsbury in the first half.
Towson's Evan Jones gets past C. Milton Wright defenders to score on goalie John Salsbury in the first half. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)

The Generals defense — led by senior captain Joe Murray — didn’t permit any shots to reach Giordani on the Mustangs’ first three possessions of the fourth quarter and held the home team in check for the final 18 minutes, 38 seconds of play. Goals from Hochrein and Jones closed out the scoring.

[More from sports] Jim Phelan, one of the all-time winningest NCAA men’s basketball coaches at Mount St. Mary’s, dies

“I thought our ball movement was great today. We had patience, looked to pass the ball quick, move it and not force things too much and I think playing more conservative today really helped us out,” Jones said.

“We’re not done yet. We have practice tomorrow and then we’re going to play our hearts out Friday and give it everything we have playing our last game as seniors.”

The Mustangs were making their fifth state tournament appearance and fell short of making their first state title game. Despite the setback, coach Andrew Gerard saw a senior-heavy group get the most out of the condensed season. Nicholas Domzalski finished with one goal and two assists, Dall had two goals and goalie John Salsbury made seven saves.

“The seniors did not lose a league game in their entire careers and that’s something to be proud of. And just to be playing this year in general with all we went through … everything and these kids managed to make this happen and I’m so proud of that,” Gerard said. “This was the first team that really tested us both ends of the field and it was just tough to step up to that kind of pressure. I thought we were an equal team, but I just thought we had a hard time responding against a team that was an equal.”

Goals: T – Jones 5, Derbyshire 2, Hochrein 2, Hughes, Cloyd; CMW – Dall 2, Domzalski, Lorence, Hatfield, Garst

[More from sports] Century girls lacrosse can’t keep up with Middletown in second half of 2A state semifinal

Assists: T – Jones 2, Kennedy, Derbyshire, Cloyd, Hochrein; CMW – Domzalski 2, Welsh

Saves: T – Giordani 8; CMW – Salsbury 7

Latest High School sports

Half: T, 5-4

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest High School sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement