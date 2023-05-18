No. 11 Towson girls lacrosse continues special season with 13-4 win over Catonsville in Class 3A state quarterfinals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In a season of milestones, the Towson girls lacrosse team on Wednesday achieved its biggest yet.

Weeks after knocking off Baltimore County rival Hereford for the first time in seven years, then claiming the county title for the first time in 14, the host No. 11 Generals got three goals and three assists from senior Avery Briggs and a stellar all-around effort on defense in a 13-4 win over Catonsville in the Class 3A state quarterfinals to advance to the semifinal round for the first time since 2008.

“I’ve been on this team for four years now, and it’s just great to finally make it past a barricade that we’ve been facing,” Briggs said. “We know that we’re the team this year and we can definitely get further than just this game. It’s definitely the most special group I’ve ever been a part of.”

After falling each of the past two years in the state quarterfinals, last year to Marriotts Ridge and in 2021 to C. Milton Wright, the Generals advance to the Class 3A state semifinals against Linganore, a 15-9 winner over Northern (Calvert). The game will take place either Friday or Saturday at a location to be determined.

Towson (14-1), whose lone loss came by one goal to defending Class 4A state champion Broadneck, is seeking its second-ever state title and first since 1997.

This one was one-sided from the outset.

Attacker Avery Briggs, left, had three goals and three assists, and midfielder Brigid Vaikness, right, dominated in the draw circle as No. 11 Towson girls lacrosse beat Catonsville, 13-4, to advance to the Class 3A state semifinals. (Rich Scherr/For The Baltimore Sun)

Time and again, senior Brigid Vaikness gave her team possession on the draw — winning five straight to start the game — and her teammates finished the job, building a 6-0 lead after the first 8:48. So dominant was Towson’s offense that Catonsville went the first 5:04 without getting possession of the ball.

“Right when the whistle blew, we [knew] we were so much faster than them,” Vaikness said. “We wanted it more, I think. We were definitely ready.”

“I think they’re really good on the draw … and that was what we were struggling with,” Catonsville coach Cantey Bailey said. “In order to get the ball on offense, we had to cause a turnover on defense.”

Senior Mary Claire Heubeck, junior Gabi Galvez and sophomore Finlay Harmon each scored two goals, and junior Chloe Gibson added a goal and three assists for Towson, which defeated the Comets by only four in their regular-season meeting in March. This time, eight players scored for the Generals, showing off depth that has been unmatched in Baltimore County.

“What’s great about us is that if one person goes down I have five more people on my bench to put in,” Carhart said. “If you face-guard one of us, I have five more people who can score.”

The effort was equally strong on defense, with seniors Tessa Snyder, Charlotte Ross and Claire Boudreau; junior Elise Longanecker; and sophomore Hannah Mazhari time and again forcing Catonsville turnovers.

“I told them that if we can keep a team under 10, we will win the game,” Carhart said. “They did that, and to keep them under five is incredible.”

Catonsville (7-9) bows out in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. After entering this season needing to replace seven graduated starters, the Comets lost eight of 12 games before taking three straight against overmatched competition.

“We only have two seniors, so the future is bright,” Bailey said. “They want to learn, they want to get better, they want to hustle, and I think that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

Now the task for Towson turns to finding a way to reach at least one more milestone. The players believe they’re more than capable.

“With 15 seniors, this is our year,” Vaikness said. “If we’re going to do it, we all have to be together and work together. It’s been a great team effort from everyone.”

Towson 13, Catonsville 4

Goals: C — Fisher 2, Roberson, Tartal; T — Briggs 3, Galvez 2, Heubeck 2, Harmon 2, Mazhari, McNulty, Gibson, Lintz. Assists: C — Tartal. T — Briggs 3, Gibson 3, Vaikness, Holman. Saves: C — Gray 6. T — Buttarazzi 2; Cottrell 3. Half: Towson, 7-2.