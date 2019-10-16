Former St. Paul’s boys lacrosse coach Rick Brocato said there was only one job that could lure him away from retirement. Everything fell into place, and he is returning to coach boys lacrosse at his alma mater, Towson High.
Brocato stepped down at St. Paul’s in 2017 after 17 seasons, leaving as the program’s all-time wins leader with 241. The 1981 Towson High grad, who went on to play at Washington College and graduate from Towson University, will replace Shawn Burke, who stepped down after three seasons. Brocato will continue as a middle school science teacher at St. Paul’s.
“Quite frankly, I really wasn’t looking for anything because I was very happy with my retirement and some of the side projects I had going on with lacrosse and music and things," he said. "So this kind of popped up a couple weeks ago and it’s been a whirlwind ever since and it’s the only place I would consider coming out of retirement for.”
Brocato returns to Towson with 32 years of varsity coaching experience. He had two stints at St. Paul’s (1995-1999, 2006-2017), which featured 16 winning seasons, one Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title in 2010 and three other title game appearances.
Just as excited for the new job is his wife, Tracey. The two met when they were students at Towson High in 1979.
“It’s weird how things come full circle — it’s actually wonderful how things come full circle for us," he said. “To be able to lead probably one of the most storied public high school programs in the nation, let along in the state, is pretty special.”
Broacato acknowledged the “big shoes to fill,” referring to Burke and former longtime coach Randy Dase, who was a coach and mentor to Brocato during his playing days at Towson and early in his coaching career.
“We lost 19 seniors and I got a project ahead of me, but I’m looking forward to it," Broacato said. “I know there’s talent there and excited to lead that program.”