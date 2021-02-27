St. Paul’s girls basketball pulls off a fourth quarter comeback over Notre Dame Prep, 45-42

Senior night wasn’t exactly like Esprit Cha and her St. Paul’s girls basketball teammates imagined it would be, but despite COVID-19 affecting the season and the night, the Gators rallied to defeat Notre Dame Prep, 45-42, on Friday.
Junior Lauryn Kasten scored 10 of her 17 points in the waning minutes and paired with Laurie Satchell’s six points as St. Paul’s (2-2) rallied from a 31-22 fourth-quarter deficit. Cha had five points in the fourth quarter to help finish things off.
“I just wanted to do it for the team firstly,” Kasten said. “I think that our teamwork paid off during that and I feel like we just played very strong as a team. We came together in the second half and we started coming back.”
First-year St. Paul’s coach Janelle Fleet, a former standout player for the Gators and at Muhlenberg, was intent on her team pressing and showing intensity on the defensive end. Cha was the leader on that end of the floor, causing multiple turnovers and jamming up the opposing team’s ballhandlers before they crossed midcourt.
Seeing Cha close her career at home with a victory gave Fleet the same joy that she played with as a senior in 2011.
“Esprit is one of those kids where if you could have five Esprits, you would,” Fleet said. “She’s an awesome player on and off the court, just an awesome kid and you want her on your team. She’s a great leader, she motivates the others to do well and when we’re feeling a bit frazzled, Esprit knows how to calm it down. But Esprit also knows when we need a shot and when to take it.”
St. Paul’s led 13-7 after the first quarter with four points from Satchell and a 3-pointer from Cha. Notre Dame Prep’s Taylor Johnson made a 3-pointer to go with Ellie DeFries’ and Gigi Benckini’s two points each. However, Notre Dame Prep took the lead, 23-17, in the second quarter after Benckini scored four points to add to Maya Mercadante’s seven-point quarter.
The Blazers continued to push their lead out 31-22. Anna Melchionni and Sydney Britt scored two points apiece and DeFries added four. It took the late-fourth quarter push for the Gators to regain the lead, 39-37, with a little more than two minutes remaining. Then, St. Paul’s pulled away by pressuring the Notre Dame Prep offense.
“We missed a few shots that we probably should’ve made and then, they brought out the press and we just weren’t ready,” Notre Dame Prep coach Katie Marks said. “We only had five practices and we’re not making excuses, but it’s hard to be ready to break the press. They didn’t miss down the stretch — they didn’t miss. They were hitting some shots and we were doing the best that we could, but I was just so happy with our effort tonight. It was the best game that we’ve played.”
SP: Kasten 17, Satchell 12, Cha 10, Konkolics 2, Regan 2, Radebaugh 2
NDP (2-2): Mercadante 10, DeFries 10, Benckini 6, Britt 6, Melchionni 5, Johnson 5
Half: NDP 23-17