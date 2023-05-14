St. John’s Catholic Prep girls lacrosse beats Park, 11-10, in overtime, for IAAM B Conference title

Addison Scanlon has scored some big goals in her young career. Saturday night in Sparks, though, may have been the biggest of them all.

Scanlon scored on an 8-meter free position shot with 1:07 left in overtime to lift top-seeded St. John’s Catholic Prep to an 11-10 victory over No. 2 Park School in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship at USA Lacrosse Headquarters.

Advertisement

Scanlon led all scorers on the day with four goals, including the game-winner. Park was led by Cassandra Kitchen and Keenan Clark, who each scored three goals apiece.

The victory capped a wild finish that saw the Vikings (13-3) score late in regulation to tie the game, then have a goal disallowed, and then have to kill a penalty that carried over into overtime.

Advertisement

“It seemed like we were fighting everything, all night long,” Vikings coach Brett Ponchione said. “This is our first trip here to the finals, so it was kind of uncharted territory for us. They stuck together and I really felt like somehow, some way, at the end of the day the girls would prevail; and we did.”

Park (8-6), which lost twice in the regular season to the Vikings, held an 8-6 lead at the half. It didn’t take St. John’s long to catch them, however, as Maya Graham and Scanlon both scored in the first two minutes of the second half to tie the game at 8.

The teams traded goals, with Park again taking the lead as Clark scored coming from behind the net with 18:36 remaining. Scanlon tied the score again on another free position with 14:38 left.

Both offenses cooled and the game remained tied until 1:14 remained, when Park’s Meredith White scored on a shot to the upper right-hand corner of the net that beat St. John’s goalie Julianna Workman.

St. John’s won the ensuing faceoff and maintained possession until Kaylee Storm was fouled in front of the goal. Her resulting free position goal tied the game at 10 with 30 seconds left.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

St. John’s appeared to win the game outright with 18 seconds left, but the goal, from about 20 yards out, was disallowed and the Vikings were penalized for two minutes for a dangerous propelling call.

The Vikings killed the penalty, most of which was served in overtime, and maintained possession of the ball until Scanlon was fouled in front of the goalie. Her free-position goal ended the match.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking, but we had a great group of fans here to support us and I had a great group of teammates behind me,” Scanlon said. “Luckily, I was able to finish it.”

Advertisement

IAAM B Conference Championship

(at USA Lacrosse Headquarters)

St. John’s CP 11, Park 10, OT

Goals: PA – Kitchen 3, Clark 3, Smith 2, Kaplan, Rosenbaum; SJ – Scanlon 4, Walker 2, Hindle 2, Graham, Tippett, Storm. Assists: PA – White, Kitchen; SJ – Graham, Piccolo. Saves: PA – Haughey 12; SJ – Workman 10.