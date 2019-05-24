Baltimore area teams in running for state track championships after Day 2

The No. 3 Dulaney boys are usually competitive and a force to be reckoned with at the highest levels of outdoor track and field. The Lions just haven’t won a state title in 50 years and would like to end that drought.

Dulaney started well on the first day of competition for the Class 3A and 4A schools at the state meet Friday at Morgan State. The Lions received a school-record setting win from high jumper Josiah Nilsen and sit tied for third in Class 4A with 23 points, even with Northwood and 16 behind first-place Northwest. Severna Park is second with 26 points.

All four classes will finish the meet Saturday with competition starting at 11 a.m. The Broadneck girls are tied for second in Class 4A, three points behind leader North Point while the South River boys are fifth in Class 4A boys for the other top-5 local performances.

Nilsen set that school record for Dulaney in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 9 inches. The senior already had won the Class 4A event and wanted to give 7-0 a shot. He missed on the first two chances and barely missed the third time.

“I was very close on the third time,” Nilsen said with a smile. “I hit it on my way down, nicked it with my heel, [but] I’ve done [7-0] a lot in practice, and it’s always been a goal of mine.”

The jump of 6 feet, 9 inches tied Nilsen for sixth-best in any class. Chad Boyle, who is the Dulaney co-coach with Eric Benjamin, was thrilled to see Nilsen come so close to making 7 feet.

“Today was definitely a step in the right direction,” Boyle said. “He’ll get it eventually in college.”

The Lions came into the state meet after two strong performances in the first post-season meets. Dulaney easily won the Baltimore County championship, beating out Franklin 151-60.

After that, the Lions moved on to the Class 4A North Region where they topped No. 6 Howard, 131-93. The coaches believe that’s important because teams that are strong in just one area usually can’t come away with big titles.

“You have to be able to cover more than just one…area,” Benjamin said.

Also locally, No. 4 Severna Park’s girls took first place in the first event, the 3,200-meter relay—and the boys won the same event.

The Falcon girls got off to a good start, took the lead early and then eventually pulled away from the field to win in 9 minutes, 28.96 seconds. For the boys, it was not as easy as Severna Park took first in 8:02.14, edging out Paint Branch (8:02.82) in a tight finish.

For the boys, Garrison Clark gave the Falcons eight more points with a strong second-place effort in the 3,200. Clark led for much of the race but Eldad Mulugeta of Northwood rallied in the latter stages to win it in 9:12.64.

Clark posted 9:15.16 in his runner-up finish.

There were a few local winners in addition to Nilsen and the Severna Park relay teams. Mollie Fenn of Broadneck took the Class 4A 3,200 in 10:59.35, and Preston Duffield of Meade captured the shot put in the same class (55-1). Corey Troxler from South River won the Class 4A pole vault (14-6).

Other also came close. In the Class 3A 3,200 for girls, Oakley Olson of Northern-Calvert won in 11:28.38. She edged out Towson’s Madeline Till (11:28.78).

For the boys, Josh Gerber of Manchester Valley just missed in the Class 3A high jump. London Drummond of Stephen Decatur won in 6-4. That was the same height Gerber cleared, but Drummond won by tiebreaker.

State Track and Field Championships (at Morgan State)

Class 3A

Boys

Team scores (top 5): 1. Huntingtown, 24, 2. J.M. Bennett, 19; 3. (tie) Tuscarora, North Hagerstown, 17; 5. Linganore, 16.5.

3,200-meter relay 1. Chopticon, 7:50.12. 3,200: 1. Belmaggio (LIN), 9:28.82. 800 relay: 1. N. Hagerstown, 1:28.75. Long jump: 1. Addison (TUS), 22-2.5. Shot put: 1: Duperval (JMB), 53-0. High jump: 1. Drummond (SD), 6-4.

Girls

Team scores (top 5): 1. Northern-Calvert, 35; 2. (tie) Frederick, Linganore, 18; 4. (tie) North Hagerstown, Oxon Hill, 15.

3,200-meter relay: 1. Northern-Calvert, 9:29.92. 3,200: 1. Olson (NOR), 11:28.38.

800 relay: 1. Blake, 1:38.43 (Class 3A record). Triple jump: 1. Holland (NC), 37-8.25. Discus: 1. Tolbard (FRE), 118-2. Pole vault: 1. Desclous (NHG), 10-6.

Class 4A

Boys

Team scores (top 5): 1. Northwest, 39; 2. Severna Park, 26; 3. (tie) Dulaney, Northwood, 23; 5. South River, 16.

3,200-meter relay: 1. Severna Park, 8:02.14. 3,200: 1. Mulugeta (NWD), 9:12.64. 800 relay: 1. E. Roosevelt, 1:27.62. Long jump: 1. Foote-Talley (NW), 23-2. Shot put: 1. Duffield (MEA), 55-1. High jump: 1. Nilsen (DUL), 6-9. Pole vault: 1. Troxler (SR), 14-6.

Girls

Team scores (top 5): 1. North Point, 19; 2. (tie) Gaithersburg, Northwest, Broadneck, 16; 5. Paint Branch, 15.

3,200-meter relay:1. Severna Park, 9:28.96 3,200: 1. Fenn (BRD), 10:59.35. 800 relay: Quince Orchard, 1:41.41. Triple jump: 1. Wright (NW), 41-0.5. Discus: 1. Jones (PB), 112-6.

