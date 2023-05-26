Oakland Mills, Liberty, Western Tech off to strong starts on first day of state track and field championships

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

LANDOVER — Oakland Mills track and field has established a standard of excellence.

The Scorpions’ boys team has racked up dominant performance after dominant performance in a string of state title triumphs. The girls team has been making its own waves recently, winning state championships last outdoor season and again in the indoor season.

Nothing on the first day of MPSSAA state track and field championships Thursday indicated Oakland Mills is going to slow down and come back to the rest of the Class 2A field.

For the girls, Alicia Hall won the triple jump, the 4x200 relay closed the day with a gold medal and the Scorpions collected 26 points, good for a one-point lead over Kent Island. Hereford is within striking distance in third with 20 points.

“I think it will be great for our team,” Hall said shortly after her state triple jump championship was made official. “We need more points to get a boost on our lead.”

Her first jump Thursday was her best, as she leapt 37 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Although she wasn’t able to get back to that level, neither could anyone else. Hammond’s Meion Ligons finished second at 35-2 3/4.

“I thought I did great. My first jump I was like, ‘Wow, OK,’” Hall said. “It was a good start. After that, they started getting a little rocky.”

Shortly after her win was official, she got to watch the 4x200 team capture gold. Saniya Curtis, Boluwatito Ogundairo, Oluwasemilore Olakunle and Nkechi Okpowasili won in 1 minute, 42.07 seconds.

“For me, I’ve been just starting to run for the 4x2,” Okpowasili said. “It’s been really nice, we work well as a team, we have a lot of chemistry, so it’s more fun to run these relays, especially the 4x2. It’s an honor to anchor for this team.”

Oakland Mills girls also got a fourth-place finish from Rosalie Rosenberg in the pole vault and an eighth-place spot from Desiree Chisholm in the triple jump.

On the boys’ side, Ethan Aidam breezed to a victory in the 3,200 meters (9:35.19), beating Liberty’s Gregory Schellberg by more than 11 seconds. Also, Mife Osinubi, Gabriel Murray, Jayden Deleon and Trevin McHargh teamed to win the boys 4x200 in 1:27.77.

“The 4x2, I’m not normally the last leg but I love it,” McHargh said. “It’s the best leg to run. I had a lot of fun with my guys. We had this team starting at counties, so I’ve only been running with these guys for two weeks, but won counties, won regionals, now states. We had to do it and we brought it today.”

McHargh said he enjoys the pressure of living up to the lofty expectations that comes with continued success.

“Our coach says pressure is a privilege,” he said. “We take that with pride. We know we’re supposed to win and we go out and do it.”

Oakland Mills has 33 points. Glenelg sits in second with 26, while Hereford and Liberty are tied for third with 18.

Members of the Liberty boys 4x800 team, from left, Tyler Edson, Ben Smith, Logan Cyford and Gregory Schellberg pose after winning the Class 2A state championship Thursday. (Anthony Maluso)

A strong start

Tyler Edson has a tough act to follow. At the indoor state championships, the Liberty senior brought home three gold medals. So far at outdoor states, he’s 1-for-1.

Edson teamed with Schellberg, Ben Smith and Logan Cyford to win the Class 2A 4x800 relay in 7:59.05.

“The first three legs pushed pretty well, it put me in a great position to close,” said Edson, a senior. “Sub-8 [minutes] is a great milestone to end it off on.”

The same foursome won the indoor 4x800 state title, while Edson, Smith and Cyford ran on the 4x800 at last year’s outdoor state championships that finished second.

“Feels pretty great, coming back from last year, last year we got second, right behind Southern,” Cyford said. “A little bit of revenge is a good time. We trained really hard and set a lot of goals this season and I feel like we met a lot of them today. Good races all the way around.”

It was a tight race with Southern when Smith took the baton for the third leg. He was narrowly behind the Bulldogs. By the time he handed off to Edson, there was no one close to him.

“I knew I had to step up big third leg. I was by myself, I had to get out. I didn’t get out as good as I was hoping but still happy with the time,” Smith said. “I knew no one else could run with me third leg, so I had to push it all myself. I think I put Tyler in a good position to close.”

Western Tech's Gamaliel Adejo won the Class 1A high jump, clearing 6 feet. (Anthony Maluso)

Wolverines in front of 1A

Western Tech’s boys sit in first place in Class 1A with 33 points, eight ahead of Catoctin.

The Wolverines were powered by Gamaliel Adejo, who won the high jump clearing 6 feet. Keyon Wilson of Forest Park, Kent County’s Larry Steward and Havre de Grace’s Meshach Cochran all matched Adjeo clearing 6 feet, but Adejo won the event because of fewest misses.

Despite the win, he felt the performance wasn’t up to his own standards.

“First place is first place,” Adejo said. “I still got work to do. I’m a senior so hopefully, when I continue my track performance in college I can do better than I’m doing right now. ... I should be satisfied with the first place, but I’m not going to lie to you — I’m not. I expected my goal to be 6-4. A win is a win, I’ll take what I can.”

Even though he felt he could better, he thought his win could send a message to his teammates.

“When I bring the news to my team, hopefully, they’ll be happy for me,” he said, “and they’ll see that you can achieve what you want when you put in the hard work to reach your goals.”

It worked with the Wolverines’ long jumpers. Western Tech went 2-3 in the event with Fola Atanda taking second (20-11) and Davion Sneed finishing third (20-7 3/4).

‘I was freaking out’

Hereford’s Jadon Gaines wasn’t expecting much coming into the 2A high jump. He was just hoping to medal. The medal he ended up with was gold.

“There was no thought in my mind that I would win,” Gaines said. “My whole goal was to come in here and make it to nationals. ... I never in my life thought I’d beat everybody else. I’m looking at the sheet and I’m thinking, ‘All these kids jump 6-2.’ I knew [Oakland Mills’ Abdur Hassan] jumped 6-5 at indoors. I was like, ‘If I get a medal I’m happy.’ Once I won, leading up to it my heart was beating faster, I was freaking out. I tried to stay calm. Once I realized I won, it was, ‘Oh my goodness I was so excited.’

His clear of 6-2 was matched by Harford Tech’s Matayo McGraw and Middletown’s Levi Zelnius, but Gaines also got first because of fewest misses.

“I didn’t even make it to states last year, so just being here was a lot,” Gaines said. “When I went to indoor I no-heighted. So getting a medal would’ve been a great accomplishment for me, and I know my parents and everybody would’ve been super proud. But winning is a whole different level.”

Other winners

Overlea senior Temi Ariyo came into the weekend hoping to duplicate her indoor track state championship effort, winning the Class 2A 1,600 and 3,200. She’s halfway there after her victory Thursday in the 3,200.

“I went with the goals to carry on and win the state championships again outdoors,” Ariyo said. “I really just took that mindset and continued what I’ve been doing throughout my training.”

She won in 10:47.8, beating Kent Island’s Sarah van Ornum by just over a second. Hereford’s Estelle Snider, Rebekka Hillier and Sylvia Snider finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Glenelg’s boys got a victory in the 2A long jump from Siji Jolayemi, who’s leap of 21-9 beat out Dunbar’s Savion Witherspoon (21-3 1/4).

In 1A, a pair of throwers earned top spots, as Perryville’s Sydney Phillips won the boys shot put (49-2 1/4) and Francis Scott Key’s Adeline Kraics won the girls discus with a school-record throw of 119-6.

