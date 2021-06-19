Dunbar boys, Western Tech girls take home first state titles at Class 1A track and field championships

The first day of the state track and field championships proved to be a day of firsts for the Dunbar boys and Western Tech girls.
Neither school had ever won a team state title, but both walked away with Class 1A state championships thanks to strong performances on Friday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. The Poets scored 74 points for a 25-point victory over McDonough, while Western Tech’s 77.5 points edged out Brunswick (74) and Friendly (70).
The Howard girls took first place in the second meet of the day — Class 4A — with 85 points, beating out Urbana (73). For the Lions, this was their first state title since 1995, and the boys tied for second with Severna Park, 20 points behind Walter Johnson.
Dunbar coach Dale Stalley, who’s been with the program for nearly 20 years, wanted the Poets to walk away with the crown, especially because of the the number of titles that other sports have won at the school.
“I was in awe of the success of Dunbar football and basketball,” Stalley said. “I just wanted one for us. I had a great group of kids who like athletics. They came together during this pandemic, and they wanted this.”
Aaron Charles and Tyreek Sykes helped lead the way. Charles won the 100-meter dash in 10.95 seconds to beat out Sykes (11.26). Later, Charles captured the 200 in 22.15 seconds.
He and Sykes, along with Marquil Green, combined to help Dunbar win the 400 (44.50) and 800 (1:32.01) relays. The Poets were in third place when Charles took the baton for the final lap, and he blew past everyone to give Dunbar first place. Those four victories gave Dunbar more than enough to secure that elusive first championship.
The Western Tech girls did not have a lot of depth with only 12 athletes on the team, but coach Clarissa Higgins gave a lot of credit to assistant coach Marquis Thornton, who guided the jumpers as they won twice in this meet.
Western Tech scored a first-place finish in the 400 thanks to Laila Gaynor. She won easily with a time of 57.75. After that, Samara Jones gave the Wolverines a victory in the triple jump with a leap of 35-4.
Shania Staats won the long jump (15-0.5) while Gaynor, Jones, Shanise Staats and Aissatou Diallo combined to give Western Tech a win in the 1,600 relay (4:14.89). The Wolverines have been close to a championship a few times, finishing second in 2008, 2012 and 2013, but they finally earned the big prize this time around.
“I’m really proud of how a small team has worked so hard,” Higgins said. “Even though it was a short season, they put in the work.”
The Howard girls won the 800 relay in 1:44.64 for its only win of the day. But the Lions kept piling up points in other places, ending the meet with seven finishes in the top three, including that win.
There were a few other multi-event winners, and both of those came in the Class 4A meet. Vaughn DeVaughn III of Mervo took first in the 110 hurdles (14.70) and the 300 hurdles (39.14).
For the girls, South River’s Lacey Fowler captured first place in the shot put (41-3.5) and the discus (115-4).
The state championships will conclude Saturday with two more meets. At 10 a.m., the Class 3A competition begins, followed by the Class 2A meet at 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Boys
Team scores (top 5): 1. Dunbar, 74; 2. McDonough, 49; 3. (tie) Southern-Garrett, Brunswick, 40; 5. Smithsburg, 36.5.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Mountain Ridge, 8:31.40; 2. Northern-Garr., 8:33.24; 3. Bohemia Manor, 8:46.99.
110 hurdles: 1. Day (HDG), 15.95; 2. Lessa (FRI), 16.13; 3. Schwab (SOG), 16.36.
300 hurdles: 1. Schwab (SOG), 40.47; 2. Lessa (FRI), 41.01; 3. Harrod (CSP), 42.19.
100: 1. Charles (DUN), 10.95; 2. Sykes (DUN), 11.26; 3. Jones (CSD), 11.42.
1,600: 1. Berhanu (PIK), 4:32.00; 2. Leone (BOM), 4:32.47; 3. Condon (CSD), 4:36.04
3,200: 1. Condon (CSD), 10:06.42; 2. Berhanu (PIK), 10:18.09; 3. Trautwein (ALL), 10:19.99.
800 relay: 1. Dunbar, 1:32.01; 2. McDonough, 1:34.78; 3. Mountain Ridge, 1:35.33.
400: 1. Rejonis (SMI), 50.80; 2. Flanigan (FRI), 51.79; 3. Sanders (CSP), 51.96.
200: 1. Charles (DUN), 22.15; 2. Young (MCD), 23.40; 3. Flanigan (FRI), 23.57.
800: 1. Rejonis (SMI), 2:00.67; 2. Shullenbarger (BRU), 2:01.85; 3. James (WAS), 2:06.08.
400 relay: 1. Dunbar, 44.50; 2. Snow Hill, 45.04; 3. Fort Hill, 45.57.
1,600 relay: 1. Southern-Garrett, 3:37.67; 2. Chesapeake Science Point, 3:38.06; 3. Allegany, 3:40.36.
Discus: 1. Mills (MAR), 147-04; 2. McClung (SOG), 122-4; 3. Murray (MCD), 116-7.
Shot put: 1. Purnell (SH), 54-5.5; 2. Mills (MAR), 51-5.5; 3. Jones (WT), 45-10.
Triple jump: 1. Palmer (CR), 43-0.5; 2. Joseph (PIK), 42-6.25; 3. Jackson (DOU), 41-9.25.
High jump: 1. Tuomey (BRU), 6-2; 2. Jackson (DOU), 6-0; 3. Eckardt (CS), 6-0.
Long jump: 1. Tuomey (BRU), 20-9.25; 2. Palmer (CR), 20-6.75; 3. Eckardt (CS), 19-5.
Pole vault: 1. Tuomey (BRU), 14-6; 2. Huntzberry (PER), 12-0; 3. (tie) Brophy (SMI), Condon (CSD), 11-0.
Girls
Team scores (top 5): 1. Western Tech, 77.5; 2. Brunswick, 74; 3. Friendly, 70; 4. McDonough, 58; 5. Fort Hill, 51.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Brunswick, 10:14.22; 2. Northern-Garr., 10:42.83; 3. McDonough, 12:18.93.
100 hurdles: 1. Whitehurst (FRI), 16.20; 2. Noel (FH), 16.32; 3. Sanders (CSP), 16.79.
300 hurdles: 1. Whitehurst (FRI), 47.44; 2. Person (MCD), 49.16; 3. Rando (PER), 50.48.
100: 1. Hannah (FRI), 12.15; 2. Richardson (SUR), 12.24; 3. Argabrite (SOG), 12.89.
200: 1. Hannah (FRI), 25.48; 2. Richardson (SUR), 25.78; 3. Gaynor (WT), 26.43.
1,600: 1. Ashby (NOG), 5:32.25; 2. Dalling (PM), 5:38.86; 3. Rhodes (BRU), 5:39.93.
3,200: 1. Ashby (NOG), 11:55.96; 2. Conley (CAT), 12:45.28; 3. Osborne (BOM), 13:51.47.
800 relay: 1. McDonough, 1:47.19; 2. Western Tech, 1:48.64; 3. Friendly, 1:51.15.
400: 1. Gaynor (WT), 57.75; 2. Hannah (FRI), 59.02; 3. Willman (BRU), 1:00.40.
800 1. Zentz (CAT), 2:25.97; 2. Willman (BRU), 2:25.99; 3. Dalling (PM), 2:27.70.
400 relay: 1. Friendly, 49.52; 2. McDonough, 50.46; 3. Brunswick, 52.75.
1,600 relay: 1. Western Tech; 4:14.89; 2. Brunswick, 4:21.24; 3. Friendly, 4:25.13.
Discus: 1. Bennett (FH), 137-7; 2. Drummer (SUR), 97-2; 3. Gochenauer (ALL), 86-0.
Shot put: 1. Bennett (FH), 36.3.5; 2. Drummer (SUR), 34-5; 3. Gochenauer (ALL), 30-7.
Triple jump: 1. Jones (WT), 35-4; 2. Noel (FH), 35-0; 3. Faith (HAN), 33-3.5
High jump: 1. Noel (FH), 5-2; 2. Maule (SOG), 4-10; 3. Butler (SUR), 4-8.
Long jump: 1. Staats (WT), 15-0.5; 2. Richardson (SUR), 14-9.75; 3. Camp (MCD), 14-9.5.
Pole vault: 1. Clark (PER), 10-0 (wins by jump-off); 2. Rhodes (BRU), 10-0; 3. Estep (BRU) 9-0.
Class 4A
Boys
Team scores (top 5): 1. W. Johnson, 78; 2. (tie) Howard, Severna Park, 58; 4. Old Mill, 50; 5. Northwest, 46.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Severna Park, 7:53.51; 2. Howard, 7:56.32; 3. Walter Johnson, 7:57.50.
110 hurdles: 1. DeVaughn III (MER), 14.70; 2. Franklin (OLM), 14.98; 3. Stephenson (RM), 14.99.
100: 1. Carter (ER); 10.85; 2. Smith (PB), 10.88; 3. Brown (QO), 10.96.
800 relay: 1. Walter Johnson, 1:28.70; 2. Paint Branch, 1:29.81; 3. Old Mill, 1:30.34.
400: 1. Brown (QO), 48.46; 2. Livingstone (SPR), 49.59; 3. DeBaugh (SPK), 49.86.
Long jump: 1. Lally (BCC), 21-8.25; 2. Bowser (OLM), 21-2.50; 3. Khariat (HOW), 20-10.5.
Shot put: 1. Jones (WJ), 50-8; 2. Marthins (HOW), 47-8.5; 3. Ramirez (WJ), 45-9.
Pole vault: 1. Miller (BRD), 12-0; 2. Laughlin (SPK), 11-6; 3. Sibila (DUL), 10-6.
3,200: 1. Schell (WJ), 9:32.55; 2. Gelfand (SPK), 9:34.59; 3. Gallaher (SRV), 9:41.20.
300 hurdles: 1. DeVaughn III (MER), 39.14; 2. Franklin (OLM), 39.25; 3. Stephenson (RM), 40.63.
1,600: 1. Matsatsa (NW), 4:15.57; 2. Sloat (SPK), 4:16.67; 3. Applebaum (RM), 4:18.15.
200: 1. Brown (QO), 21.83; 2. Smith (PH), 21.95; 3. Bishop (WIS), 22.08.
800: 1. Matsatsa (NWD), 1:57.62; 2. Raudabaugh (HOW), 1:58.16; 3. Boyce (NWD), 1:58.18.
400 relay: 1. W. Johnson, 43.00; 2. Paint Branch, 43.29; 3. Wise, 43.59.
1,600 relay: 1. Springbrook, 3:23.66; 2. Howard, 3:27.35; 3. Mervo, 3:27.62.
High jump: 1. Shaffer (DUL), 6-6; 2. DeVaughn III, 6-5; 3. Lorfils (NW), 6-4.
Triple jump: 1. Khariat (HOW), 46-7; 2. Bowser (OLM), 46-2; 3. Johnson (WIS), 43-11.
Discus: 1. Sheppard (WJ), 149-9; 2. Burks (BOW), 137-3; 3. Masland (NW), 130-7.
Girls
Team scores (top 5): 1. Howard, 85; 2. Urbana, 73; 3. C.H. Flowers, 49; 4. R. Montgomery 46; 5. Northwest, 38.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Walter Johnson, 9:26.56; 2. Urbana, 9:36.90; 3. Howard, 9:42.74.
100: 1. Simmons (WIS), 12.32; 2. Koger (BOW), 12.51; 3. Hatcher (ARU), 12.56.
100 hurdles: 1. Landsman (CHU), 14.94; 2. Bernard (CHF), 15.09; 3. DeVaughn (MER), 15.16.
800 relay: 1. Howard, 1:44.64; 2. Northwood, 1:45.96; 3. Northwest, 1:46.70.
400: 1. Gelli (RM), 56.59; 2. Auderset (URB), 56.79; 3. Corbin (ER), 59.10.
Triple jump: 1. Bernard (CHF), 38-3.5; 2. Melvo (QO), 36-3; 3. Hinton-Ayodel (BOW), 35-10.
Discus: 1. Fowler (SRV), 115-4; 2. Heyison (URB), 111-3; 3. Morrison (BLA), 87-9.
1,600: 1. Finnegan (RM), 4:57.88; 2. Ahuja (HOW), 4:58.53; 3. Zeigler (JHB), 5:14.47.
3,200: 1. Finnegan (RM), 11:07.18; 2. Fenn (BRD), 11:12.70; 3. Schwab (HOW), 11:26.83.
200: 1. Koger (BOW), 25.25; 2. Simmons (WIS), 25.41; 3. Cochran (JHB), 25.47.
300 hurdles: 1. Bernard (CHF), 46.46; 2. Evans (NW), 46.92; 3. DeVaughn (MER), 47.27.
800: 1. Wyatt (CLK), 2:16.19; 2. Bobo (NWD), 2:16.62; 3. Ahuja (HOW), 2:16.95.
400 relay: 1. E. Roosevelt, 49.55; 2. Northwest, 49.88; 3. Meade, 49.94.
1,600 relay: 1. Urbana, 4:02.29; 2. R. Montgomery, 4:05.93; 3. Howard, 4:06.24.
Pole vault: 1. Donnelly, 11-0; 2. Kane (NCO), 10-0; 3. Scates (URB), 8-6.
High jump: 1. Murchison (ARU), 5-4; 2. Idrissa (WOO), 4-10; 3. Chemelli (PH), 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Mevo (QO), 17-8.25; 2. K. Murray (HOW), 17-0.25; 3. T. Murray (HOW), 16-2.
Shot put: 1. Fowler (SRV), 41-3.5; 2. Agyekum (URB), 35-8.5; 3. Collins (NWD), 34-10.