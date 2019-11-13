Outlook: Defending champ Perry Hall looks to become the first area team to win consecutive state titles in 4A since the MPSSAA started playing title games in all four classifications in 1998. Goals will likely be tough to come by with both teams typically organized in the back. All-Metro center back Aya Neal and goalie Brenna Ellenberger are the glues for the Gators, whose 1-0 win over Montgomery Blair in the semifinals was their third shutout in the playoffs. The Falcons, who have won six state titles with the last coming in 2003, also have quality starting points in back in goalie Katie Byrd and defender Lena McGlaughlin. Byrd’s big save in penalty kicks helped the Falcons gets past Churchill in the semifinals.