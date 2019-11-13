Soccer state championship games
(All games at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex)
Boys
No. 10 Century (15-4) vs. La Plata (9-6)
What: Class 2A final
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: The Knights took out defending champion Oakdale in the semifinals, getting a tying goal from Jackson Glenn in the second half and then winning on penalty kicks. In the eighth round, goalie Ethan Ricketts made a diving save and Colin Williams followed with the deciding goal. Century is making its second trip to the title game, having won its only state title in 2003. La Plata, which claimed a 2-0 win over Parkside in the other semifinal, bids for its first state title in its third appearance and first since 2015.
Francis Scott Key (9-5-2) vs. Mountain Ridge (14-4)
What: Class 1A final
When: Friday, 5 p.m.
Outlook: Second-half goals from Kolton Puckett and Carter Shipley helped the Eagles to a 2-0 semifinal win over International High School Langley Park to advance to their first state title game since 1986, when it won the second of back-to-back Class C titles. The Eagles defense, led by goalie Nathan Perry, comes to the title game ready after a passing a significant test from the Phoenix. Mountain Ridge enjoyed a dominating 3-0 win over Crisfield to reach its third title game, having won its first two in 2010 and 2011.
No. 7 Wilde Lake (11-3-1) vs. No. 5 C. Milton Wright (14-4-1)
What: Class 3A final
When: Saturday, noon
Outlook: After graduating the program’s most prolific class and starting 2-3-1, two-time defending state champion C. Milton Wright responded and will try for the three straight against a Wilde Lake side that has been equally battle tested. It took a second-half goal from Garrett Tenckhoff for the Mustangs to get past Hereford, 1-0, while Wilde Lake had to come back against Mount Hebron, 2-1, with standout forward Ousman Touray scoring the tying and go-ahead goals in the final 14 minutes. The last time the WIldecats were in the championship game was 1997, when they claimed the program’s seventh crown.
Girls
Patterson Mill (7-9) vs. Loch Raven (8-8)
What: Class 1A final
When: Thursday, 5 p.m.
Outlook: The departure of Sparrows Point, which won the past six 1A titles before moving up to 2A this year, has opened the door for another area team. Patterson Mill had lost three straight title games to the Pointers (2015-17) before falling to Smithsburg in the semifinals last year. The Huskies avenged the loss to Smithsburg with a 1-0 semifinal win on a goal from Lauren Westbrook. Loch Raven, which has six state titles with the last in 2009, got goals from Haley Gordon and Nicole DeCarlo in its 2-1 semifinal win over McDonough. Patterson Mill coach Mike Parker led Loch Raven to three state titles while Raiders current coach Anthony Menegatti served as his assistant before taking over and winning in 2009.
No. 12 Perry Hall (10-6) vs. No. 4 Severna Park (15-2-2)
What: Class 4A final
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: Defending champ Perry Hall looks to become the first area team to win consecutive state titles in 4A since the MPSSAA started playing title games in all four classifications in 1998. Goals will likely be tough to come by with both teams typically organized in the back. All-Metro center back Aya Neal and goalie Brenna Ellenberger are the glues for the Gators, whose 1-0 win over Montgomery Blair in the semifinals was their third shutout in the playoffs. The Falcons, who have won six state titles with the last coming in 2003, also have quality starting points in back in goalie Katie Byrd and defender Lena McGlaughlin. Byrd’s big save in penalty kicks helped the Falcons gets past Churchill in the semifinals.
No. 6 Wilde Lake (13-4-1) vs. Northern-Calvert (16-3)
What: Class 3A final
When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Outlook: The playoff road has been a demanding one for the Wildecats, who overcame Howard County rival River Hill (a winner of three straight state titles) in the region playoffs before surviving penalty kicks against Chesapeake-AA in the state semifinal. Things won’t get easier as they look to claim the program’s first state title against defending champion North-Calvert, which returned 14 players from last year. Senior back Angie Geralis leads a tough Wildecats defense with junior midfielder Aicha Wilson the midfield glue. The WIldecats will need to keep a close watch on forward Rachel Deresky, who scored both goals in the Patriots’ 2-0 win over Linganore in the semifinals.
— Glenn Graham