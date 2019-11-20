“There’s loads of traditions and songs and activities that go along with it, where everyone at the school gets to participate, then it all kind of culminates with this basketball game,” said Paige Fadden, the captain of the Spiders for the 100th anniversary game in 1994 and now the director of digital strategy for corporate affairs at Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas. “And while there’s only nine kids on each team who play, the whole school has been a part of building up to this since the first day.”