No. 9 Severn and St. Paul’s boys soccer finish in 0-0 stalemate in matchup of top MIAA B Conference teams

The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference soccer playoffs are still more than a week away, but two-time defending champion Severn and league newcomer St. Paul’s played a quality primer Thursday.

The league’s top teams went back and forth, both creating quality scoring chances with neither defense budging.

The result at No. 9 Severn — a 0-0 tie after 80 minutes of intense play — earned a well-deserved point for both sides.

The host Admirals (8-1-3) keep their hold of first place with a 7-0-1 conference record for 22 points. St. Paul’s, which dropped from the A Conference this season, is now 11-2-2 overall and keeps firm hold of second place with a 6-0-2 mark for 20 points.

“Really proud of our guys. Severn has been incredible for 2 1/2 years and we’re happy to give them a challenge in the B,” St. Paul’s coach Paul Fisher said. “I’m really happy [with our effort. We had some chances and they had some chances and I hope we see them again in the playoffs.”

Both Fisher and Severn coach Mike McCarthy praised their backlines and goalies, with Grayson Benson stopping four shots for the visiting Crusaders and Ian Dabrowka turning aside three for the home team.

The Admirals’ best chances to score came on the set pieces they earned, particularly in the first half. In the 15th minute, defender Alex Mussog’s long throw went in front for Jackson Barroll, who nudged a short pass to set up Jack Kerridge from 12 yards out. But Kerridge’s clean strike just missed the mark.

Severn's Jackson Barroll, right, battles against St. Paul's Ben Spitulnik, left, in the first half of Thursday's MIAA B Conference game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Crusaders had a similar chance a minute later when Ale Estrada found time and space at the top of the penalty area and struck a left-footed shot just over the net.

Both Benson and Dabrowka also managed their areas well in cutting off corner kicks and crosses with sure hands. Both teams had possession in the second half, but neither were able to break through.

“Really evenly matched teams, evenly matched game,” McCarthy said.

“I think a lot of the game was back and forth. In a game like that, when it’s very physical and back and forth, you tend to play very direct and neither team could get on the end of it. Both goalkeepers played great teams.”

All but assured of the top two spots in the playoff seedings, the teams could meet again in the championship game.

Thursday’s strong play from both teams made it look like a distinct possibility, but McCarthy isn’t ready to lock it in just yet.

“You never know. There’s some other good teams in our league this year that can play a good game on a given day, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Both teams return to league play Tuesday. St. Paul’s hosts Saint Peter & Paul at 4:15 p.m. with Severn traveling to rival St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s title game.

Saves: SP — Benson 4; SE — Dabrowka 3

Half: 0-0