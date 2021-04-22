St. Paul’s girls lacrosse stuns national No. 1 McDonogh, 16-9, handing Eagles first regular-season loss since 2009

“St. Paul’s did really good job today of moving the ball, exploiting the openings within our defense,” said Cummings, a former star at McDonogh and Maryland. “I think, as a defensive unit, we’ve got to be able to defend cutters a lot better. And then on offense we have to just not turn over the ball. I think we gave them a lot of extra possessions because we couldn’t take care of it in the offensive end and in the clear.”