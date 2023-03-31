No. 1 St. Paul’s girls lacrosse holds off No. 8 Maryvale, 9-8, in early IAAM A Conference test

Maryvale Prep Lions' Colleen Ferrarese (left), Megan Droney (back left) and Reagan Kuehn (11) corral Saint Paul's Gators' Caroline Hoskins, preventing her from advancing toward goalkeeper Abby Francioli (behind) during Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland IAAM-A Conference girls' lacrosse at Maryvale Prep. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

As the nation’s top-ranked girls lacrosse team, St. Paul’s knows it will always face the best effort each opponent has to offer.

On Thursday, No. 8 Maryvale’s second-half effort nearly cost the Gators a game they once controlled.

Paced by junior Ryan Kinkead’s five goals — all after the break — the host Lions stormed back from an early four-goal deficit to push the two-time defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champions to their limit. In the end, however, St. Paul’s held on for a 9-8 win in a key early-season conference game.

“We kept a good team around. You have to put a good team away early … and that’s something we can get better at,” Gators coach Mary Gagnon said. “We’re going to be tested. This is a good team [and] everybody is waiting for this game. There is pressure, which is fine. A lot of teams in our position have pressure. They’ve just got to handle it.”

Natalie Shurtleff and Karina Herrera scored two goals each for the Gators (8-0, 5-0 conference), who entered the day as the No. 1 team in the ILWomen Top 25 High School Power Rankings. Time and again, however, they missed out on key scoring opportunities that could’ve extended their lead, including twice on point-blank shots in man-up situations in the second half.

Maryvale's Colleen Ferrarese, left, Megan Droney, back left, and Reagan Kuehn (11) corral St. Paul's Caroline Hoskins during Thursday's IAAM A Conference game. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Senior goalie Abby Francioli (Richmond) made eight saves for Maryvale (6-2, 3-2), which has come agonizingly close to wins over a pair of top-five national powers following last week’s 12-11 loss to No. 4 McDonogh.

“When you’re building a program, you don’t want to be just content to be there,” Maryvale coach Brian Reese said. “We have the ability to get to that next level. We can’t be happy with just losing by a couple goals. There are no moral victories. We’ve just got to keep working until the next time we play we’re a little better than them.”

This one looked like it might be a rout, with St. Paul’s controlling play early and running out to a 4-1 lead on Frannie Hahn’s solo effort 7:37 before halftime. The Gators still led, 7-3, before the Lions mounted their comeback bid midway through the second half.

They scored six times on 8-meter shots, pulling to within a goal on Kinkead’s free position with 5:12 left. Playing without top draw specialist Anna Regan, who picked up her second yellow card and was forced to the bench midway through the second half, the Gators responded with back-to-back goals by Shurtleff and Caroline Hoskins to briefly push their lead back to three.

But St. Paul’s also hurt its own cause by failing to score on three man-up situations.

“I think the big thing for us … is we need to stay more spread, and I think that’s what’s kind of inhibiting us in the man-up situations,” Shurtleff said. “I feel like once we get that down, we’ll be fine.”

Maryvale's Ryan Kinkead, left, fires a penalty shot past St. Paul's goalie Julia Lee as Noel Cumberland defends during Thursday's IAAM A Conference game. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Maryvale nearly made its last-ditch push pay off, first pulling to with two on Sam Paradise’s goal with 1:05 left, then making it a one-goal game when senior Elizabeth Garcia forced a turnover on St. Paul’s goalie Susan Radebaugh and scooped in the loose ball with 16 seconds left.

But that’s where the run ended, with St. Paul’s junior Kira Balis getting the ball to teammates on the ensuing draw, and the Gators running out the clock.

“This was good for us,” Gagnon said. “We need to finish better on offense, our opportunities. We jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but we had opportunities to make it 6-2, 7-1, and we didn’t.”

Maryvale still hasn’t defeated St. Paul’s since the 2012 IAAM A Conference semifinals — a string of 10 straight losses to its Falls Road neighbor.

“I thought our defensive effort was really good. Holding a team to nine goals is pretty impressive,” Reese said. “I’m really proud of the girls, the way they fought until the very end.”

“Typical IAAM game,” Gagnon said. “Two good teams and it’s not even April. Lacrosse is a game of runs. I think we had opportunities throughout the game to really put the game away. We didn’t finish well.

“Runs fluster you, and we’re still a young team. We have to remember that people want to beat us, so we have to face a lot of that pressure and just have to get used to it. We have to handle the pressure a little bit better down the stretch.”

St. Paul’s 9, Maryvale 8

Goals: SP-N. Shurtleff 2, K. Herrera 2, Hahn, O’Day, Hoskins, Steer, Vasile; M-Kinkead 5, Cumberland, Paradise, Garcia. Assists: SP-Hahn, Steer, Shurtleff; M-Reese. Saves: SP-Radebaugh 2; M-Francioli 8. Half: St. Paul’s, 4-1.