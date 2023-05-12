No. 2 Loyola Blakefield lacrosse pulls away for 14-9 win over No. 5 St. Paul’s in MIAA A Conference quarterfinals

Entering the playoffs on a two-game slide, Loyola Blakefield lacrosse trusted its body of work during the regular season.

So the No. 2 Dons pushed the reset button for Friday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference quarterfinal against visiting St. Paul’s.

The home team started fast, and when the No. 5 Crusaders regrouped, the Dons made sure to have the final say in a 14-9 win.

Loyola (11-5) will face No. 3 Calvert Hall in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal at Navy-Marine Corp Stadium in Annapolis. In Tuesday’s regular-season finale, the Cardinals edged the Dons, 6-5.

Mason Cook (five goals), Shane Elliott (four goals, two assists) and Matt Burnam (two goals, three assists) led the potent Loyola attack. Faceoff specialist Kyle Powell held his own against St. Paul’s standout Daniel Davis, while goalie Bennett Wright shined with 14 saves.

After seeing their early 4-0 led turn into a tie at 7 in the third quarter, the Dons answered with four straight goals to pull away for good.

Cook provided the vital goal to get the Dons back on top, taking a feed from Elliott less than a minute after the Crusaders tied the game.

“It’s just belief, having our leaders lead and believing in what we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished this year and just building on all of it,” Cook said. “We know we’re not done. We have two more games to win and we’re going to win them.”

In the regular-season meeting at St. Paul’s on April 11, the Dons scored five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to claim an 11-9 win.

On Friday, they picked up right where they left off. Three faceoff wins from Powell turned into three goals to put the Crusaders down, 3-0, before they crossed their attacking side of the field.

After Cook made it 4-0 with 7:34 to play in the first quarter, St. Paul’s, which had a handful of man-advantage opportunities throughout the game, was able to cut the lead to 7-5 at the break.

When Brody Atkinson (three goals) and Luke Bair (two goals, one assist) scored consecutive goals to start the third quarter, the game was tied at 7.

Loyola Blakefield coach Gene Ubriaco, in his final season at the helm, was confident his Dons would regroup.

“I felt like with all the penalties, it was like trying to play with a refrigerator on your back, which make things a little bit harder. But I never worry about our guys responding because we’ve played a really, really tough schedule and they have always responded well,” he said. “We lost a couple games, so we were like a wounded dog with a lot of pride and I think you guys saw that today.”

Ubriaco singled out Powell’s work on faceoffs.

“If you ask about the biggest difference, it was [Powell] facing off for us,” he said. “He’s a senior, just a big strong football kid. He doesn’t have the snappiest technique, but he’s a tough, tough kid and gave us a big lift today.”

After Cook put the Dons back up, 8-7, he added another between two goals from Ty Bleach that made it 11-7 with 5:12 left in the third quarter.

The Crusaders got a tough goal from Justin Brown that could have changed momentum late in the third quarter, but the Dons weren’t having it. Burnam scored two of the next three to help build the lead to 14-8.

St. Paul’s, which like Loyola didn’t qualify for the playoffs last year, finishes with an 8-8 mark. Coach Steve Settembrino applauded the team’s effort this season.

“This group got St. Paul’s back to the playoffs, which should be a standard for this program and has been for awhile,” he said. “So they set the standard for what’s to come, and I’m proud of them. They left it all out there on the field today — Loyola is a heckuva team.”

Goals: SP — Brown, Atkinson 3, Davis, Bair 2; LB — Elliott 4, Cook 5, Burnam 2, Bleach 2, Nicholas Assists: SP — Marino, Bortner, Bair; LB — Nicholas, Elliott 2, Burnam 3, Dixon, Lala Saves: SP — Smith 9; LB — Wright 14 Half: LB, 7-5