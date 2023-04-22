No. 6 St. Paul’s boys lacrosse puts together four strong quarters in 14-8 win over No. 3 St. Mary’s

In a few games earlier this season, St. Paul’s boys lacrosse put together three solid quarters only to fade at the end in frustrating losses.

The No. 6 Crusaders again started with a burst of energy in Friday’s home game against No. 3 St. Mary’s. This time, they made sure to maintain the pace.

Sophomore midfielder Luke Bair finished with three goals and two assists, faceoff specialist Daniel Davis kept feeding the home team the ball and goalie Gordon Smith remained sturdy in goal with eight saves.

The Crusaders, a mix of experienced seniors and talented underclassmen, are banking on their convincing 14-8 win over the Saints to be a cornerstone performance.

In wrapping up a 2-0 week, St. Paul’s (6-5) improved to 4-2 in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play. St. Mary’s (10-3) fell to 2-3 in league play with its second straight setback.

Bair set a positive tone early and the Crusaders made it stick. With St. Paul’s leading 2-1 but down a man for one minute, he did more than work on killing off the penalty. Double teamed, he made a determined run to the net and finished with a goal. Davis won the ensuing faceoff and found Brody Atkinson (three goals, one assist) for another man-down goal that made it 4-1 with 4:01 to play in the first quarter.

The Crusaders would build an 8-3 halftime lead and the Saints could not cut the deficit to less than four the rest of the game.

“Today, we kept the gas on for all four quarters and finished the game out with intensity,” Smith said. “It’s all effort — that’s all it is. It’s all about being able to finish and play hard from start to finish and that’s what makes this a complete team right now.”

With both teams still fighting for momentum, Bair was prepared to do whatever was necessary to give it to the Crusaders. His relentless man-down goal had his side fired up.

“Coming out of the huddle, I knew I was going to be doubled, so it was going to be hard getting to the goal,” he said. “I lost the ball, I recovered it and just turned the corner and found the net. I got hit and it knocked the wind out of me, so that was a little trouble. But it was worth it.”

The Saints, who reached last year’s MIAA A Conference title game, were never able to find the gear they have grown accustomed to playing with. Gavin Burlace tried providing a spark with two straight goals in a minute’s time in the fourth quarter, cutting the Crusaders’ lead to 11-7 with 7:45 left, but St. Paul’s answered with the same from Duncan Boudreau, who restored order with two consecutive goals that made it 13-7 a little more than a minute later.

Behind Smith and strong support from defensemen Nate Livingston, Gavin Clary and Mason Ferrara, the Crusaders killed off all four one-minute penalties against them.

“I think our guys are just resilient. They just never stop,” St. Paul’s coach Steve Settembrino said. “All year, we’ve had the effort and today was the same and executing the game plan. They did that and they finished. We’ve been waiting to finish and I’m really excited about it.”

Burlace led the Saints with three goals and one assist with Jake Kucinski added two goals and assist. Coach Victor Lilly said his team was outplayed in every phase of the game, describing it as one of the worst defeats his Saints have had in his eight years at the helm.

His postgame talk to his team was extensive and he expects a much more detailed effort when the Saints host John Carroll at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“I told them we’re 2-3 in the league and opportunities are disappearing,” he said. “I gave them the weekend off to clear their minds and understand you’re a good lacrosse team with a good skill set when you play as a team and play at a great effort level. But if you don’t, this — what we saw today — is the end product.”

St. Paul’s returns to action next Friday when it hosts McDonogh with game time set for 4:15 p.m.

Goals: SM — Golini 2, Burlace 3, Kucinski 2, Meushaw; SP — Iannantuono 3, Brown 2, Atkinson 2, Marino, Boudreau 2, Bair 3 Assists: SM — Keane, Chick, Burlace; SP — Bair 2, Davis Saves: SM — Kennedy 1, Earl 5; SP — Smith 8 Half: SP, 8-3