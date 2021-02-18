St. Frances boys basketball cruises past Spalding, 96-78, in season opener behind Khyrie Staten

With the graduation of star point guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, the St. Frances boys basketball team entered the 2021 season looking for a reliable source to close out games.
If Wednesday night’s opener at Archbishop Spalding is any indication, the three-time defending Baltimore Catholic League champions are in capable hands with senior guard Khyrie Staten.
Jumping out to a quick lead and answering every threat from the host Cavaliers, the Panthers managed to keep a comfortable distance with Staten securing the win.
In the fourth quarter, the Delaware State commit scored 17 points — including 15 in a row midway through — to finish with 29 points in leading St. Frances to a 96-78 win over Spalding in Severn.
The game was the opener for both teams in the Baltimore Catholic League and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Staten, who proved to be a capable backcourt complement to Baldwin, last year’s All-Metro Player of the Year, showed he’s ready for the lead role.
“Last year, I was kind of a role guy next to Ace, make sure he was good, but this year it’s time to turn it up,” he said. “I got great guys around me — I got [Julian Reese], I got [Jahnathan Lamothe], I got Byron [Ireland], I got Elijah [Davis] — so we got a solid group of guys and I think if we work as a team, we’re going to be good throughout the season.”
Spalding hung tough after the visitors got 11 quick points from Lamothe to claim an 11-2 lead in the opening minutes.
The Panthers, who had five players score in double figures, led by as many as 23 points and 18 early in the fourth quarter, only to find the Cavaliers close the gap to 76-69 when junior forward Cam Whitmore (24 points) slammed home a thunderous dunk with 3:35 to play.
But Staten was ready, answering with a 3-pointer and then converting a three-point play the following possession to push the lead back to 82-69. He added two free throws, another 3 and a late basket to wrap up his impressive night’s work.
“We just had to execute,” he said. “I just believe when they [cut the lead], we had to execute and run it back up.”
Freshman forward Derik Queen added 14 points, Lamothe finished with 13, Reese had 12 and freshman guard Daquan Davis chipped in 11 for the Panthers, who will travel to Loyola Blakefield on Monday.
While the Panthers have been consistent winners for a while now, Spalding is working hard to reach a similar level. The Cavaliers made strides last season in Josh Pratt’s first as head coach, going 18-12 after winning six games in the previous campaign.
With a young nucleus led by Whitmore, a game-changing talent, and fellow junior Jordan Pennick, who scored a team-high 25 points, they should continue their upward trend in the abbreviated season.
On Wednesday, a slow first quarter riddled with turnovers and other early season mistakes, combined with the Panthers’ depth and aggressiveness, proved too much to overcome.
Pratt found positives to build on, particularly in the second half.
“We competed much better in the second half,” he said. “In the regular season, you’re really trying to find your legs and trying to find who you are and stuff like that. Really, it was a tale of two halves. We cut it to [seven] and I thought we had a chance, but we probably ran out of gas a little bit and they’re good. Give credit to those guys — they have size and athleticism. So when you’re playing a team like that you’ve got to be disciplined. We’ll learn a lot from this game.”
SF – Staten 29, Queen 14, Lamothe 13, Reese 12, Ireland 9, D. Davis 11, E. Davis 4, Curtis 2, Bert 2. Totals: 32 16-25 96.
AS – Pennick 25, Whitmore 24, Scott 14, Peterson 8, Bouknight 4, Jackson 2, Nwosu 1. Totals: 30 12-20 78.
Half: SF, 54-37
Mount Saint Joseph 53, John Carroll 50: In a season-opening road win, freshman Bryson Tucker scored 15 points, sophomore Ace Valentine added 12 and Gaels’ 29-year coach Pat Clatchey broke a longstanding Baltimore Catholic League record in coaching his 381st regular-season game. Loyola Blakefield legendary coach Jerry Savage owned the previous high mark of 380 BCL games, dating from 1972 to 2003. Clatchey added to his BCL regular-season wins record, now at 262.