St. Frances football coaches know Shane Lee is ready for start at Alabama: ‘He just does things the right way’

News that St. Frances graduate Shane Lee would replace the injured Dylan Moses as the starting middle linebacker for the Alabama football team as a true freshman barely shook Panthers co-head coach Henry Russell.
“I’m sure they weren’t planning on starting him this week, but stuff happens,” Russell said Wednesday afternoon. “If there’s any freshman in the country prepared for this, Shane Lee is one that’s going to do everything he can to be ready to go and give it everything he has. So I think they’re fortunate to have him in the bullpen, and I’m sure he’s excited about what’s coming up this weekend.”
The 6-foot, 246-pound Lee will begin his career for the No. 2 Crimson Tide against Duke on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Atlanta after Moses suffered a torn ACL during practice Tuesday night.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during a Southeastern Conference media teleconference Wednesday that Lee, a Burtonsville resident, “would have the opportunity to play now.”
Moses, who made 86 tackles and 3½ sacks while starting all 15 games last season, was supposed to anchor the linebacking corps with redshirt senior Joshua McMillon. But McMillon suffered a season-ending knee injury of his own a few weeks ago, leaving the Crimson Tide to start a pair of freshmen in Lee and Christian Harris, who played primarily wide receiver and cornerback in high school.
Saban, who maintains a policy prohibiting freshmen from talking to the media until the bowl games, said the onus is on the coaching staff to prep Lee and Harris for the responsibilities on their plates.
“Fortunately, Shane Lee and Christian Harris, whether they were starters or backups, they are both bright guys and they’ve been very engaged in what they have to do to be able to go play,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any substitute for experience, but now they’re going to get the opportunity for some of that where they have an opportunity to apply the knowledge that they have. We just have to do a really good job as coaches to put them in the best situations that we know they understand what to do and they know how to execute it.”
Lee was the personification of execution at St. Frances, which leaned on him to spark a defense that did not surrender a point during the 2018 regular season and finished No. 4 in USA Today’s Top 25. He finished his senior year with 61 tackles, five forced fumbles, 4½ sacks, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Despite earning The Sun’s All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year honor and the No. 5 inside linebacker rating in the country by 247 Sports, Lee, a four-star prospect, avoided arrogant predictions that he would start at Alabama.
“Shane’s not that type of kid,” said Russell, who coached Lee as a freshman at Gilman. “He doesn’t say, ‘I’m going to go down there and start.’ He’s always just been, ‘I’m going to work my tail off and whatever happens, that’s what’s going to be.’ Ever since he was a freshman, he was always like that. … Shane was never like, ‘I want to start as a freshman at Gilman.’ He was like, ‘Coach, what do I need to get better at? What do I need to do? How can I get better? Will you watch film with me?’ That’s how Shane has always been.”
In an effort last summer to improve his range in run and pass coverage, Lee participated in team workouts and then joined linebackers coach Ben Eaton for high-intensity interval training sessions. The work paid off as Lee shed about 10 pounds and enhanced his athleticism, according to Panthers assistant coach/chief of staff Messay Hailermariam.
“We started to notice that as big as he is, he can pass-drop,” Hailermariam. “He’s athletic enough to participate in seven-on-sevens just covering guys in the slot. That’s when we were like, ‘Oh, OK, this guy has a chance.’ He had a lot of upside and the potential to be something really special.”
Russell pointed out that Lee’s work ethic has been instilled by his father who is a Montgomery County police officer and his mother who works in cybersecurity and has three college degrees.
“He just does things the right way, and that’s what the Alabama coaches have been telling us,” he said. “Some of the feedback we’ve been getting from them is, they’ve just been super impressed with him and the type of man he’s becoming and how hard he works. So I’m pretty excited for Shane and the opportunity he’s going to have.”
Hailermariam said the coaches believed that Lee and freshman and Havre de Grace resident Darrian Dalcourt would make the quickest transition to college football. While Dalcourt is listed as the Crimson Tide’s third-string center, Hailermariam said Lee will not be too awed by the prospect of opening his college career as the starting middle linebacker.
“I’m sure he’s just taking it like he does every other day,” he said. “He’s business as usual. I’m sure he’s not allowing the game to be bigger than what he’s been doing as a young man. Knowing him, he’s looking at what he has to do and is making sure that he does his job because he knows that if he does his job, then everything else will fall into place. And playing the position that he’s playing, as a freshman being the quarterback of the defense, that’s a big deal.”