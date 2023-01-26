Dahni Suggs, daughter of former Ravens star, leads No. 1 St. Frances girls basketball over No. 12 Mount Carmel, 55-35

With Terrell Suggs watching from the bleachers, St. Frances girls basketball freshman Dahni Suggs put on a dominant performance.

The daughter of the former Ravens outside linebacker scored 12 points and had two blocks as the top-ranked Panthers raced past No. 12 Mount Carmel, 55-35, on Wednesday night in Essex.

“It’s pretty nice having him here because he lives in Arizona,” Dahni Suggs said of her father, who is enshrined in the Ravens’ Ring of Honor. “When he comes out here, I try to play my best just to give him a little show.”

Ande’a Cherisier added 15 points for St. Frances, which improved to 18-2 overall and 9-0 in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference. Speedy guard Sydney Sutton had eight points for the Panthers and Zoe Osby added seven.

Mount Carmel did a solid job getting the ball inside to 6-foot-5 center Hawa Doumbouya, a Maryland commit. She scored seven of her 14 points in the first quarter to keep the game tied at 12 and finished with 12 rebounds.

“She’s a tough player to go against because she commands a double-team,” St. Frances coach Jerome Shelton said. “Obviously, that means we have to play off someone and her passing has improved so sometimes she is able to find the open player, which makes her even more dangerous when she’s not finishing.”

The Panthers were able to methodically pull away after going on a 10-2 run to open the second quarter. Cherisier scored six points in the final five minutes and St. Frances led 30-19 at the break.

“We’re ready to win this whole thing,” Cherisier said. “We’re going to keep working hard.”

Mount Carmel (7-10, 2-5) could not close the gap the rest of the way. A layup by Suggs capped a 13-2 run in the final quarter that gave St. Frances a commanding 53-29 lead.

Dania Madden finished with seven points for the Cougars and Anylah Davis added six.

It was a physical game and Shelton admitted that Mount Carmel is a tough place to play. The Panthers have a rematch with defending champion McDonogh on Monday after beating the Eagles, 56-49, on Jan. 13.

“I think it’s going to be a tough game,” said Shelton, shaking his head.

No. 1 St. Frances 55, No. 12 Mount Carmel 35

SF — Osby 7, Sutton 8, Dorsey 4, Young 2, Hicks, 5, Suggs 12, Cherisier 15, Edwards 2. Totals: 20 10-21

MC — Doumbouya 14, Garnett 3, Davis 6, Nkongolon 2, Blackshear 3, Madden 7. Totals: 14 7-11