No. 4 St. Frances girls basketball rolls past No. 10 Mercy, 69-32, in home opener

Ande’a Cherisier suffered a black eye and a broken nose during St. Frances girls basketball’s arduous start to the season.

The Panthers played nine straight games on the road before getting to play Mercy in their home opener Wednesday night.

It was a statement game for St. Frances.

Cherisier scored 14 points, freshman Mone’t Edwards added 11 and the Panthers ran away with a 69-32 victory.

“It was our first home game of the season and we wanted to come out with a high level of energy and focus and really get off to a good start,” Panthers longtime coach Jerome Shelton said. “We played in a lot of neutral sites and other home courts, and I said after practice yesterday that we needed to be excited about playing at home. I think that emotion and energy level really carried us.”

Cherisier scored 10 points in the opening quarter and St. Frances raced out to a 25-8 lead and never looked back.

The Panthers (8-2 overall, 2-0 IAAM) used full-court pressure and forced Mercy into committing six turnovers before the half. Another jumper by Zoe Osby (nine points) and a 3-pointer by Kimmya Hicks (nine points) extended the lead to 39-18 with just over a minute left in the second quarter.

“We just wanted it more,” Cherisier said. “We try to keep teams under 40 points and we [almost] kept them under 30.”

The Magic (8-3, 1-1) made the jump to the IAAM A Conference this year and they have been mostly competitive. Sophomore Milan Brown has been a spark, finishing with 14 points Wednesday.

However, Mercy coach George Panageotou acknowledged his team ran into a buzz saw against the Panthers.

“We know where the bar is and we have to work to get there,” Panageotou said. “St. Frances showed us what it takes to be a high-level A conference team. Their transition offense was great and they really made us struggle offensively.”

The Panthers also shot the ball well, making eight 3-pointers. Mercy was missing one of its top players, McKenna Carroll, who was attending a funeral.

Still, St. Frances wanted to send a message on its home court.

“Coach told us to come out with intensity,” said senior Kameryn Dorsey, who scored four points. “They’re new to the A Conference, we just wanted to give them a welcome to the A Conference. They were missing one of their big scorers. Our game plan was to attack.”

St Frances saw a run of five straight championships ended last season by McDonogh. The Panthers have reloaded and are primed to retake the crown.

“The next step is we really want to improve on defense,” Dorsey said. “We know we can score. We can score the ball all night, but can we defend and stop somebody’s best player?”

No. 4 St Frances 69, No. 10 Mercy 32

M — Brown 12, Hazelton 5, Hewitt 4, Logan 2, Stachowski 3, Liszt 3. Totals 10 6-12

SF — Payne 2, Osby 9, Sutton 9, Dorsey 4, Hicks 9, Suggs 5, Rurka 3, Cherisier 15, Mbai 2, Edwards 11. Totals 24 11-13