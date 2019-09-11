St. Frances football connects with Panthers star Cam Newton in Under Armour television ad

“You’ve got to work for what you get because everything is not going to be given to you," senior linebacker Osman Savage, a four-year varsity player committed to Michigan, said of the team’s message. "And then it’s going to prove in the long run, basically — like in the video it shows us running on the concrete which shows you can get the work in no matter where you’re at but you’ve got to be dedicated to put the work in. I feel that that message is so important because people just want to say ‘Oh we don’t got it, so we’re not going to do it.’ No. If you don’t get it, make something out of something. That’s the kind of message we’re putting through.”