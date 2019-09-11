St. Frances football connects with Panthers star Cam Newton in Under Armour television ad

The St. Frances football team is featured in one of Under Armour’s latest television ads alongside Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton with the message centered on hard work and the success it can bring.
The minute-long spot opens with Newton posing the question: “Hey, what you doing this for?”
St. Frances players then answer the question with their words and actions. They are shown talking on the team bus, working at practice, lifting in the weight room and doing drills on the streets near the East Baltimore school.
“There’s only one attitude that you got to bring, that you need to bring,” one Panther states in the ad followed by a collective chant of “Work, work, work.”
“It takes everyone," “Maximum effort,” and “Get better every day,” were also part of the Panthers’ message.
“You’ve got to work for what you get because everything is not going to be given to you," senior linebacker Osman Savage, a four-year varsity player committed to Michigan, said of the team’s message. "And then it’s going to prove in the long run, basically — like in the video it shows us running on the concrete which shows you can get the work in no matter where you’re at but you’ve got to be dedicated to put the work in. I feel that that message is so important because people just want to say ‘Oh we don’t got it, so we’re not going to do it.’ No. If you don’t get it, make something out of something. That’s the kind of message we’re putting through.”
The Panthers have picked up where they left off last season, ranked No. 1 by The Baltimore Sun and No. 4 nationally in this week’s USA Today Super 25 rankings with a 3-0 mark. On Saturday, they will put their 26-game winning streak on the line when they meet California power Mater Dei, ranked No. 2 by USA Today, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.
St. Frances assistant coach Messay Hailemariam said the ad speaks to more than just the Panthers’ dedication.
“It’s a beacon of light and an opportunity for us to be an example for inner city programs to be able to participate and compete against the big boys," he said. "The most important part is the kids and their families to accomplish an ultimate goal of finding a way for them to get an education from this.”
Under Armour has long been a sponsor of the St. Frances athletic program and this isn’t the first time the football team has starred in one of its ads. In 2013, the Panthers were featured in a spot that was directed and produced by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Ravens great Ray Lewis.