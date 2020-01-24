'They’re all about winning’: Ace Baldwin and Jamal West have things covered inside and out for St. Frances

“We’ve had some special combinations over the years at St. Frances since I’ve been here and those two are definitely in the mix,” said Nick Myles, the Panthers’ nine-year coach. "They’re special kids and they’re all about winning. Both of them sacrifice some personal gains for the benefit of the team, and the good thing about that is we try to have kids college-ready. When they go off to college and play with other good players, they know it is not all about them. But they know when to step up and they do.”