Through his mother’s inspirational battle with brain tumor, St. Frances boys basketball star Bryce Lindsay thrives on the court

“Often, your game on the court matches your personality, and that’s it with Bryce,” said former Poly coach Sam Brand, who coached both Lindsay boys. “In addition to his shooting, something I see over and over again with elite point guards is that they don’t allow anyone to dictate their speed. Bryce just won’t let you speed him up more than he wants to go. So no matter how physical you play him or how much you talk to him, he going to go at Bryce Lindsay’s pace.”