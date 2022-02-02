St. Frances football standout Lamar Patterson dies in car crash on way to school

St. Frances Academy junior Lamar Patterson, a standout wide receiver and cornerback on the school’s top-ranked football team, died in a car crash on his way to school Wednesday morning, the school’s principal, Dr. Curtis Taylor, confirmed.
A native of Kissimmee, Florida, Patterson, who transferred to St. Frances for his freshman year, was rated a 3-star prospect for the 2023 class by Rivals.com, which showed he scholarship offers from 21 schools, including Penn State, Michigan, Arizona State, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia.
In a letter the school sent out to the St. Frances Academy family around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, it was announced that class would be dismissed at 1 p.m. and grief counselors would be made available. St. Frances administrators did not provide any further comment Wednesday afternoon, and more information about the crash was not immediately available.
St. Frances dealt with tragedy in April when Aaron Wilson, a star defensive end who was ranked among the state’s top Class of 2022 prospects, died at the age of 17 after a battle with brain cancer.
St. Frances football went 8-1 during the fall season to finish No. 1 in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 poll. Nationally, the Panthers finished No. 4 in the final USA Today Super 25 rankings and No. 7 by MaxPreps.
