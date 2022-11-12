Two second-half goals lift Century girls soccer past Sparrows Point, 2-0, in Class 2A state semifinal

All season, the first order of business for the Century girls soccer team has been taking away space to get to the ball first.

A little further down the list is finishing scoring chances.

Advertisement

In Saturday’s Class 2A state semifinal against Sparrows Point, the Knights had the first task down pat from the start. The scoring came a bit later.

Senior defender Jane Brewer and junior midfielder Sophia Taylor provided the offense with second-half goals on set pieces and the Knights’ skill and urgency took care of the rest in a 2-0 win over the Pointers at Gaithersburg High.

Advertisement

Century (13-3) will get a chance to win the program’s fourth state title and first since 2013 when it takes on defending champion Glenelg in next week’s title game.

High school sports roundup (Nov. 11) https://t.co/UxyD8hXpce — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) November 12, 2022

All the championships in the four boys and girls classifications will take place Thursday through Saturday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex. Dates and times have yet to be determined.

After a strong first half netted no goals, the Knights cranked up the intensity a bit higher in the second and were rewarded. In the 57th minute, Brewer got to junior Megan Rusk’s corner kick aimed for the far post and headed home her fourth goal of the season.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brewer, a team captain, said of scoring the breakthrough goal. “A game like this, it’s just so competitive, but then you got to think it’s back to 0-0. You got to stay calm and play the way we were.”

The Knights did just that, continuing to force the issue. After earning a free kick at the top of the penalty area, sophomore midfielder Bella Coccio played a short ball to Sophia Taylor, who cut in front of the Pointers’ wall and finished from 16 yards to make it 2-0 with 6:11 to play.

The will to play in the season’s final game caught the Knights’ attention at the break.

“We talked about this possibly being the last half playing together and we had to bring it together,” Brewer said. “We knew we could do it. We just had to put it all together and finish. We did that as a team.”

As part of a three-time state champion program, this year’s Knights believe they are poised to meet lofty expectations.

Advertisement

“It’s just an insane opportunity,” said senior goalkeeper and team captain Mia Graff, who finished with four saves. “On the bus ride here, we were like, ‘Hey, this is the state semifinals and we’ve never been here before.’ It’s new territory for all of us and the feeling to be here.

“[Next week,] we just have to do the same things we’ve been doing. As long as we continue to bond as a team, as long as we’re flowing the way we naturally have and finishing the ball. If we score and the other team doesn’t, we win.”

The Pointers’ (6-11-1) improbable run came to an end, but it proved a worthwhile journey. After going 3-10-1 with four 1-0 setbacks, they took full advantage of a playoff reset. Included was a 3-2 win over rival and Baltimore County champion Eastern Tech and a stunning 3-2 shootout win over Calvert, which was 16-0-1 going into the game and largely regarded as the best public school team in the state.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

On Saturday, a proud program that won six straight state titles from 2013 to 2018 played hard, but wasn’t able to match the Knights’ quality pace. Senior midfielder Laci Bell had a fine all-around performance and junior goalie Josslyn Metz made seven saves.

“Today, we played a very big and physical team and they were compact and organized just like we thought they would be and they played a great game. We just couldn’t find the back of the net,” Sparrows Point coach Jonathan Wynne said.

“The last three weeks was quite a ride — really, really fun. They came together, bonded, figured out how to score and it was too bad we couldn’t do it today for the seniors. There was a lot of ups and downs through the year but they figured it out when it counted.”

Advertisement

Goals: C — Brewer, Taylor

Assists: C — Rusk, Coccio

Saves: SP — Metz 7; C — Graff 4

Half: 0-0