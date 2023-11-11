Sparrows Point girls soccer continues playoff roll, beats C. Milton Wright, 3-0, in Class 2A state semifinal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sparrows Point teammates celebrate their win over C. Milton Wright during a Class 2A state semifinal girls soccer game at Bel Air High School on Friday, November 10, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

When the playoffs arrive, an extra surge of pride joins Sparrows Point girls soccer when it takes the field.

It showed up again Friday night when the Pointers took on C. Milton Wright with the winner moving on to the Class 2A state title game.

With much of the first half played on even terms, senior midfielder Olivia Gardner supplied the vital breakthrough in the closing moments. Sparrows Point then took firm hold in the second half to claim a 3-0 semifinal win over the Mustangs at Bel Air High.

Sparrows Point (12-4) next meets Baltimore County rival Hereford — a 2-1 winner over Glenelg in Friday’s other semifinal — for the state championship next week.

It will be the Pointers’ 11th state title game appearance as they look to add to their six championships.

Sparrows Point teammates run to Olivia Gardner (14) to celebrate her first-half goal against C. Milton Wright during Friday's Class 2A state semifinal. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

All the girls and boys state title games will take place Thursday through Saturday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

“We really emphasize a lot on work ethic and I think this year everybody just wants it. It’s in our hearts,” Gardner said. “Last year, we lost in the semifinals and it sucked. We knew how bad it felt. This year, we all came out here with heart and every single girl out here wants it.”

With both teams’ defenses showing no signs of budging in a back-and-forth first half, Gardner had a special moment on offense, taking on a defender on the right side to gain space before hitting a firm shot that found the upper far corner of the net.

The opening goal came with 2:07 to play in the first half and the Pointers made sure it kept that momentum with second-half goals from Addison Svec and Ami Walters and a collective defensive effort that delivered its fourth straight playoff shutout.

“One of those times where I’m just not thinking. I turned and flicked it over [the defender] and then I looked up and said ‘This is gong in.’ I just fired it,” said Gardner, who has nine goals and six assists this season.

The Pointers get another chance to avenge a league loss in next week’s championship game. Taking on county champion and previously unbeaten Eastern Tech in the region title game Oct. 31, Sparrows Point claimed a sturdy 2-0 win. It was the first two goals the Mavericks allowed all season.

C. Milton Wright's Katie Milton (7) tries to lead a charge up the field as Sparrows Point opponents close in. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

With the stakes higher next week, Sparrows Point gets another crack at Hereford, which claimed a 1-0 win in the regular-season meeting Oct. 11.

For C. Milton Wright, a young team that made significant strides this season, some chances to tie in the second half never materialized. Delainey Proctor couldn’t quite get on the end of a ball sent in by Emma Jankowiak two minutes in.

Jankowiak sent in a cross with 28:19 left that goalie Joslynn Metz got to first. Sydney Little headed a corner kick just wide with 22 minutes to play.

The Pointers got the goal from Svec with 15:45 left and then Walters closed out the scoring late.

“We battled all season long,” said C. Milton Wright coach Andrew Harrell, whose team only had five seniors. “We ran into some inconsistencies, but everything happens for a reason and we had some learning lessons over the course of the season.

“We’re really happy to get here. Unfortunately, the game didn’t work out as we hoped or planned, but I’m very proud of this group. This experience is big time — that’s what we’re happy about tonight.”

Goals: SP — Gardner, Svec. Walters

Saves: CMW — Bramble 4; SP — Metz 3

Half: SP, 1-0