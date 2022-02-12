No. 1 St. Frances boys basketball rolls past No. 2 Spalding, 79-64, to capture record 5th straight Baltimore Catholic League regular-season title

Unlike the first meeting this season, the St. Frances boys basketball team didn’t need to rally in the last minute to get past Archbishop Spalding on Saturday afternoon.
Instead, the No. 1 Panthers put together a big second quarter against the visiting No. 2 Cavaliers in claiming a comfortable 79-64 win to become the first Baltimore Catholic League program to capture a fifth straight regular-season title.
The Panthers, now 30-3 overall and 11-0 in the BCL, have won 26 straight BCL regular-season games dating to the 2019-20 season. It’s the program’s BCL-high 12th regular-season crown and the sixth for 11-year coach Nick Myles.
“When we first came here, our goal was to build a program and not a team,” he said. “[We want to] have guys come back, have guys really buy in what we’re trying to do and the five straight just says we’ve built a program and we haven’t built a team. Programs can withstand graduations, transfers, and we have, so it’s a testament to all the guys we’ve had come through here.”
With a largely new cast from last year’s team, the Panthers are playing team basketball at both ends while enjoying superior depth. On Saturday, the Panthers simply overwhelmed the Cavaliers, who were without star forward Cam Whitmore, last year’s BCL Player of the Year, for a sixth straight game because of an ankle injury.
St. Frances got a game-high 22 points from senior guard Bryce Lindsay. Freshman guard Tyler Jackson came off the bench to score 13 points and senior forward Taion Robinson added 12 points and seven rebounds. In all, 11 Panthers scored.
“These guys are focused and playing for each other, and as long as we continue to do that, we can have great success,” Myles said.
“As long as we play team defense the way we do, play team basketball and move the basketball with everybody having fun, we’re going to be tough to beat.”
Jackson proved to be the difference Saturday. With the Panthers up 17-13 going into the pivotal second quarter, he hit a 3-pointer on their first possession and added two more threes in the opening three minutes. Lindsay scored eight points in the quarter, Robinson added six and the Panthers enjoyed a 47-25 halftime lead that was never threatened.
“I just come off the bench and bring energy — that’s what we all do,” Jackson said.
In a 75-73 win at Spalding on Jan. 21 the featured Lindsay hitting the game-winning three in the closing seconds, the Panthers trailed until the final minute. This time, the Panthers proved no match for the Cavaliers, who are 21-7 overall, 7-5 in the BCL and 3-4 since Whitmore was sidelined.
“We knew Spalding was going to come out hard and we just had to step on it early. Come out early, work hard, play together and get the win,” Lindsay said.
The Cavaliers, who fell to No. 3 Mount Carmel, 76-58, on Friday, are trying to overcome a difficult stretch as they approach the final week of the regular season. Senior guard Jordan Pennick led them with 18 points Saturday.
“We got to play hard, we got to get through it,” Spalding coach Josh Pratt said. “Everybody makes the playoffs, everybody is 0-0. There’s nothing to sugarcoat. We got to play together as a team, we got to share the basketball, we got to really execute, and we’re not doing those things right now and I take responsibility for that.”
As for the potential return of Villanova-bound Whitmore, who is the team’s unquestioned leader, Pratt called it “day-to-day.”
“We’re hoping he comes back next week, but he’s got a bright future, so we don’t want to rush it,” he said. “It’s really up to him and his family and the timetable they have.”
Both teams return to the court Monday with road games. St. Frances travels to Mount Carmel at 6 p.m., while Spalding looks to bounce back at St. Vincent Pallotti at 7 p.m.
AS – Pennick 18, Peterson 4, Scott 4, Washington 10, Brown 2, Rivers 2, Robertson 10, Sykes 4, Farley 10. Totals: 22 14-19 64
SF – Carrington 6, Lindsay 22, Johnson 3, Davis 9, Lamothe 4, Bert 4, Robinson 12, Jackson 13, Scott 4, Baldwin 2. Totals: 29 10-18 79
Half: SF, 47-25