No. 4 Spalding boys lacrosse stays poised, bounces back to beat rival No. 3 Severn, 10-6

A team’s ability to bounce back after a difficult loss is vital in the demanding Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference lacrosse league, especially as the season hits the stretch run.

For Archbishop Spalding, which lost to defending league champion Boys’ Latin on Friday, its bid to get back on track Tuesday didn’t start out that well against neighborhood rival and surging Severn.

But the No. 4 Cavaliers, down three goals after the first quarter, didn’t panic. Instead, they made adjustments, dug in and made sure to return to the winning side.

Behind a three-goal, two-assist performance from senior midfielder Michael Weisshaar and a buckle-down defensive effort that kept the host team from scoring for more than 20 minutes, Spalding claimed a resilient 10-6 win over the No. 3 Admirals.

Spalding (9-3) improved to 4-2 in league play, while Severn (9-3, 5-2) had its five-game winning streak snapped.

“We told our guys the best thing about Friday’s loss is we have a game on Tuesday,” Spalding coach Brian Phipps said. “In this league, you’re not guaranteed a win, so you’ve got Tuesdays and Fridays. ... Our guys look forward to that, accept the challenges and they came out eager to play a crosstown rival. We said we wanted to be the best team in [Anne Arundel County] and this is one of the things we had to do, so hopefully we can keep it going.”

The Admirals came out fast and efficient, getting goals from four players to take a 4-1 lead late in the first quarter.

But the Cavaliers weren’t fazed. Instead, they made some defensive adjustments and used the second quarter to chip away at the lead. With a minute to go in the first half and trailing 4-3, the Cavaliers got the ball to Weisshaar on the right side. He made a quick burst to the middle and ripped a shot by Severn goalie Will Perez (nine saves) for his first goal of the game, tying the score at 4 going into halftime.

“That was big,” Weisshaar said. “To go into the third quarter kind of like 0-0 basically ... we gained confidence off of that and just looked forward.”

The Cavaliers took hold of the game in the third quarter with consecutive goals from PJ Poknis (two goals, one assist) and one each from Weisshaar and Race Ripley (two goals) to build an 8-4 advantage.

When Severn got one goal back — Tanner Huber scored with 53 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 8-5 — the Admirals ended a scoreless drought that lasted 23:25. Spalding goalie Connor McMahon made five of his seven stops in that stretch.

“On the defensive end, we didn’t truly execute [at the start], we felt, kind of gave them some of their strengths,” he said. “But we made some adjustments, trusted our coaches with our game plan and helped give the offense their opportunities once we started making stops. [We] held them scoreless for [more than] two full quarters, so I feel like we did our job.”

After Huber’s goal, the Cavaliers got the important answer when Nick Gutierrez scored on the man-advantage off Ryan Schrier’s third assist to take a 9-5 lead with 8:34 left in the game. The visitors never looked back.

“We went down 4-1, but we didn’t have any panic on our sideline,” Phipps said. “We felt comfortable knowing what we got to do, what we can do and what we’re capable of and guys bought in and believed and trusted each other and obviously things worked out for us today.”

Coming off a quality week that featured an upset win over Boys’ Latin followed by a victory against Gilman, the Admirals were unable to keep rolling. Chase Hallam had two goals with Huber and Luke Hayes each finishing with one goal and one assist.

Asked if it was more what the Cavaliers did in making adjustments or what the Admirals didn’t do, Severn coach Joe Christie said “a little bit of both.”

“I said to the guys afterward, they didn’t lack effort, but it wasn’t smart play. We didn’t execute,” he said. “Credit them, they made some changes. They made it difficult for our short sticks to get the ball and we tried to do a couple of different things, but it wasn’t our day.”

Spalding will next host Loyola Blakefield at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Severn has the remainder of the week off before traveling to Loyola Blakefield next Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. start.

Goals: AS – Weisshaar 3, Ripley 2, Gutierrez 2, Hopper, Poknis;

S – Hallam 2, Queen, Hayes, Balwin, Huber

Assists: AS – Schrier 3, Weisshaar 2, Poknis 2, Gutierrez;

S – Hayes, Huber

Saves: AS – McMahon 7;

S – Perez 9

Half: 4-4