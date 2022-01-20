Ty Peterson scores career-high 47 points to lead No. 2 Spalding boys basketball past No. 3 Mount Carmel, 96-74

“Ty played great — I’m so proud of him. I think sometimes he gets lost in the shuffle and he’s a very, very good basketball player,” Spalding coach Josh Pratt said. “We want to play our best basketball in February, but to see Ty finally come around … The key was the kids at halftime, they’re like ‘Ty, keep it up.’ I always say be happy for your teammates and you could see it at the end of the game. They were so happy for him because they know how hard he works.”