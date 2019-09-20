Corcoran heads home two to lift No. 2 Spalding girls soccer past No. 5 Mercy, 3-2

The Archbishop Spalding girls soccer team has been playing winning ball for quite some time and with it comes a calm demeanor under most circumstances.
So when upstart Mercy claimed a one-goal lead early in the second half, the No. 2 Cavaliers stuck together and were confident someone would step up.
One of the team’s likeliest candidates, junior captain Courtney Corcoran, did just that with help from sophomore Reagan Mallia.
Corcoran tied the game with a header off a corner kick from Mallia with 24:53 to play and the two connected again five minutes later off another corner to lift Spalding to a 3-2 road win over the No. 5 Magic.
Spalding improves to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference, handing Mercy (5-1, 1-1) its first loss.
Set up on the left corner flag, Mallia served an ideal corner kick to the far post for Corcoran to pounce on – twice.
“I just know when Reagan does her corners, they stay a little deeper to the back post. So I timed my run from the corner of the 18, ran straight in and it was a perfect ball. It was impossible not to score them because they were such good balls. It was just awesome, felt really good,” Corcoran said.
The Cavaliers showed practice makes perfect.
“We’ve been practicing the curve ball to the 6 so much and we finally made it happen. It makes us happy to put what we put into practice into the game and get results,” Mallia said.
Despite the season’s first loss, the Magic saw significant strides against a team that beat them 5-0 least season.
Mercy had an impressive early connection – Adrianna Gunther finding Emma Aviles (two assists) on the left side before placing a ball to the middle for Alex Jankowski to reach just before Spalding goalie Emma Murray for a 1-0 lead six minutes into play.
The Magic started fast again in the second half with a goal from Payton Schenning for the 2-1 lead.
And after the Cavaliers took hold of the game with the two fast goals, they still made them work before securing the win.
With one minute left, Schenning played a ball to Jankowski on the right side, but her shot from 14 yards sprayed wide of the near post.
“They had two set pieces – good goals – it was a good game and we had a chance to tie it at the end there, so we’re right there,” Mercy coach Doug Pryor said. “I just think it’s a matter of us believing that we can play with these top teams. It’s definitely a good experience for them. There were some things we can fix, we have some young players and they’re learning. We’re right there now.”
Goals: SP – Corcoran 2, Garmey; M – Jankowski, Schenning. Assists: SP – Mallia 2, Tutas; M – Aviles 2. Saves: SP – Murray 3; M – McDermott 5. Half: 1-1