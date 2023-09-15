No. 2 Archbishop Spalding football responds to adversity, rolls past No. 12 McDonogh, 31-14

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

McDonogh's Brandon Finney Jr,, left, breaks up a pass intended for Spalding's Rolando Newton, right, in the first half of football game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Malik Washington was silent for much of the first half in No. 2 Archbishop Spalding’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference opener Thursday night at No. 12 McDonogh. The star quarterback and his receivers lacked rhythm, a symptom of the early season with so few chances to perfect their timing.

After an Eagles touchdown late in the second quarter, it appeared McDonogh would enter halftime with a lead, a stark contrast from the last time the teams met — a lopsided Cavaliers playoff win.

But Washington finally asserted himself. He launched a high-arcing ball from beyond midfield to Aaron Igwebe, who beat press coverage and won a race to the end zone to put Spalding ahead before the break.

That score proved to be the game-winner. The Cavaliers’ defense held McDonogh scoreless in the second half, while Spalding added two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to extend its advantage and punctuate a 31-14 victory.

“I knew it was going to be a bit of a grind,” Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt said. “I thought our kids really battled. Offensively, we just haven’t found a rhythm there in some areas. That’s an early-season thing. I think everybody’s fighting there.”

McDonogh’s promising first half gave hope Thursday’s game could end differently than the last time the teams met, a 41-6 thrashing that sent the Cavaliers to the title game.

The Eagles’ air attack, highlighted by quarterback Braeden Palazzo and receivers Jeff Exinor and Santino Sanchez, slithered its way through Spalding’s secondary and found a 14-10 lead.

After Exinor drew a pass interference call that placed McDonogh inside the 20-yard line, Palazzo went back to his top target on a fade in the back corner of the end zone to achieve that four-point cushion. It pushed the game into the Eagles’ control for a brief moment. Washington snatched it back seconds later.

The quarterback didn’t look like the player who put himself on the national stage as a sophomore a season ago. He was intercepted on Spalding’s first possession of the second half and led multiple uninspiring drives before and after that turnover. Drops and penalties hampered him and his offense, and Schmitt took the ball out of his hands for much of the game with a run-heavy attack.

But when the coach called on Washington, he reminded McDonogh of the signal caller who picked the Eagles apart last season. He found a streaking Igwebe and delivered a strike that produced the go-ahead touchdown.

“That’s something we needed,” Washington said. “We’re not going to have the best-executed games all the time. If that’s how it’s got to be, if we got to have 45 rushing attempts, I got no problem with it.”

McDonogh wide-receiver Jefferson Ezinor Jr., right, fumbles the ball as he is hit by Spalding's Alijah Jones, left, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Eagles’ up-tempo offense in the first half worked just as coach Hakeem Sule hoped, but costly unforced errors meant McDonogh had to adjust.

An inability to convert on third downs hurt Sule’s Eagles throughout the second half. Even with their defense holding Spalding scoreless in the third quarter and forcing turnovers, they failed to capitalize on short fields.

McDonogh’s season-ending loss to Spalding weighed on the minds of Eagles players entering Thursday. They didn’t forget the smothering defeat they suffered a year ago. Instead, it motivated them to prevent a similar result in their first meeting since.

“They whipped up on us, as they did with everyone,” Sule said. “We said to ourselves, ‘We’re a lot better than we were last year. Now, it’s about going out there and proving to yourself that you can hang with these guys.’ I believe we’ll have another opportunity to see Spalding again.”

It was a short week for both teams, but particularly Spalding, which played Saturday in Philadelphia. Schmitt knew his team wouldn’t have its best, and yet the Cavaliers escaped Thursday’s road test with a 17-point victory in their first opportunity to reestablish their conference supremacy.

“We got some sparks where we needed it, but we just got to get crisper there,” Schmitt said. “We haven’t really found our identity yet.”