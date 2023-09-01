No. 1 John Carroll boys soccer sets early tone, pushes past No. 12 Spalding, 3-0, for bounce-back win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers forward Lindley Earl (9) chases John Carroll Patriots' Joshua Petty who maintains ball possession in an early key MIAA A boys' soccer game in which the Patriots blanked the Cavs, 3-0 at John Carroll School's Gerry Gray Memorial Field. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The John Carroll boys soccer team believes that if it can consistently outwork opponents, its skill and unity will take care of the rest.

Revved up for their home opener Thursday night against emerging Archbishop Spalding, the No. 1 Patriots’ theory proved true.

Pressing throughout the first half, John Carroll earned a goal to gain the advantage. Then, after withstanding an early second-half push from the No. 12 Cavaliers, the Patriots added two goals off set pieces to claim a 3-0 win in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

John Carroll, which opened the season with a 1-1 tie at Concordia Prep, is 1-0-1, while Spalding dropped to 0-1-1.

On Thursday, CJ Rugel opened the scoring and Ian Wagner and Josh Petty scored to close out the win.

“Setting the tone was the most important thing, just to get the momentum on our side,” said Rugel, who added an assist. “The first goal is always the most important and we knew we needed to come out here with confidence and we came out here with our best energy.”

In the first 15 minutes, the Patriots earned two corner kicks, had a shot from Petty go just wide and another by Andrew Denard bounce off the post.

But when right back Charles Greene got by a defender on the right side and sent a ball to the middle, Rugel was there to scored from 8 yards in the 17th minute.

The Cavaliers were able to fend off more chances to enter the break trailing by one and returned to the field with some of their best work.

Their best chance to tie came eight minutes into the second half when Alexander Jacques’ shot off an indirect kick from 15 yards went just wide of the far post.

Minutes later, the Patriots made it 2-0 when Wagner, unmarked in the middle, headed home Rugel’s corner kick. Petty scored on another corner kick that deflected off a Spalding defender at the near post.

John Carroll's Ian Wagner (20) heads a corner kick from Luca D'Alessandro past Archbishop Spalding goalkeeper Clifton Nehman (88), defender Declan Karney (22) and defender Brett Rice (14) for the game's second goal Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

After a 1-1 home draw against No. 3 Loyola Blakefield in Tuesday’s opener, the Cavaliers weren’t up for their first difficult road assignment. Coach Fred Sporrer, who noted fine play from center back Declan Karney and midfielder Eli Knight, liked how his team came out for the second half, but careless play in back proved too costly.

“We made some adjustments that definitely worked out for the first third of the second half, but we had mental letdowns on two set pieces and against good teams like John Carroll, you just can’t recover from that,” he said. “So it’s a learning moment for this group that we need to stick to the plan, stay mentally checked in and play our way.”

Green and senior captains Eddie Smith and CJ Supan played strong games in back to carry the shutout, while Petty and Rugel’s early energy up top set the tone.

After reaching last year’s conference title game, the senior-laden Patriots are primed for another strong run. Wagner was pleased to see the unexpected hiccup against Concordia Prep was corrected with Thursday’s fine all-around performance.

“It was a little down in the locker room after [Tuesday’s tie], but we bounced back with the captains leading us at practice and the spirit from the coaches,” he said.

“I feel that first goal really gave us that extra energy and as soon as we hit that first goal, it was go time for us.”

Both teams return to league play at 4 p.m. Tuesday with John Carroll traveling to Gilman and Spalding hosting No. 4 McDonogh.

Goals: JC — Rugel, Wagner, Petty

Assists: JC — Greene, Rugel

Saves: AS — Nehman 6; JC — Mezadra 2, A. Smith 3

Half: JC, 1-0