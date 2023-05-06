Regan Byrne’s OT goal lifts No. 4 Glenelg Country girls lacrosse over No. 5 Spalding, 7-6, in IAAM A Conference quarterfinals

Glenelg Country School girls lacrosse team celebrate after their win over Spalding in overtime, 7-6, in a IAAM A Conference girls lacrosse quarterfinal playoff. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

On a day when Glenelg Country girls lacrosse simply couldn’t come up with draws, attacker Regan Byrne made the hard work of her team’s defense pay huge dividends.

Despite losing 13 of 15 draw controls against speedy Archbishop Spalding midfielder Maeve Cavanaugh, the host Dragons time and again made defensive stops. Byrne, a senior headed to Clemson, took advantage, scoring a game-high five goals, including the game-winner with 49.9 seconds left in overtime, as No. 4 Glenelg Country pulled out a 7-6 win over the No. 5 Cavaliers in the quarterfinals of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference tournament.

“Today was one of our best defensive games. With getting absolutely no draws, our defense stepped up so much,” Byrne said. “With the amount of draws [the Cavaliers] got, they should’ve scored a lot more. I knew that we could really rely on our defense, and they did a great job. I knew that even if we didn’t win the draw, we could get the ball back and score.”

Said Dragons coach Paige Walton: “You’d love to walk in and win 18-2 or something like that, but that’s a great game of lacrosse, end to end. It was a battle from the time we started. We played a ton of defense today.”

Led by seniors Ashley Dyer, Cate O’Ferrall and Julia Dustin, as well as freshman Ella Dyer, Glenelg Country time and again survived Spalding’s offensive threats, frequently forcing poor shots or causing turnovers. Junior goalie Natalie Eastwood made 14 saves, including eight in a second half in which her team didn’t win a single draw.

“These are the kind of games I play lacrosse for,” Eastwood said. “That’s what I was telling myself right before overtime started. We’re not ready to be done yet.”

Glenelg Country girls lacrosse players celebrate their overtime win over Spalding, 7-6, in an IAAM A Conference quarterfinal. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Trailing 6-5 after Cavanaugh’s third goal with 3:58 to play in regulation, Glenelg Country tied the game when junior Maggie Flanagan drove from midfield, blew past four defenders down the center of the field and scored.

After surviving Spalding’s initial possession in overtime, including a look that nearly ended the game, the Dragons scored the game-winner when Byrne finished off a fast break with 49.9 seconds left in overtime.

“[Our defense] got a really good shutdown, and we just had a really good transition,” Byrne said. “The low defender didn’t slide, so I was open and I scored … The goalie had stuffed me twice high, so I tried to shoot low.”

It was a heart-wrenching ending for the Cavaliers, who led 3-1 early and forced several turnovers with a defense anchored by juniors Maddie Wrenn and Clare McGuire.

Spalding's Maeve Cavanaugh (13) looks up for the ball in a draw against Glenelg Country's Maggie Flanagan during Friday's IAAM A Conference quarterfinal. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

“Some things didn’t bounce the way we wanted, but that’s just a heartbreaking way to lose for any team,” Cavaliers coach Tara Shea said. “We’re proud of this team and the year they had. That game at that point could’ve gone either way.”

Glenelg Country advances to Tuesday’s semifinals against top-ranked McDonogh, which beat the Dragons, 12-8, in mid-April. The winner will take on the winner of the other semifinal between No. 2 St. Paul’s and No. 3 Maryvale in the IAAM A Conference final, set for Friday night at USA Lacrosse in Sparks.

This time, the Dragons believe they’ll be ready for the task.

“We didn’t play our best game last time,” Eastwood said, “but we’re ready to keep fighting and just show them what we’re really about.”

IAAM A Conference quarterfinals

Glenelg Country 7, Archbishop Spalding 6

Goals: AS — Cavanaugh 3, Greene 2, Brewer 1; GC — R. Byrne 5, B. Byrne, Flanagan. Assists: AS — A. Baselga; GC — B. Byrne 2, Fortin. Saves: AS — Berardino 7; GC — Eastwood 14. Half: Spalding, 3-2.