No. 2 Spalding football rolls to dominant 37-14 win over No. 3 Calvert Hall

Archbishop Spalding football scored one of its biggest wins in recent years last week when it beat Gonzaga in overtime. Friday night, the Cavaliers showed that win was not a fluke.
Second-ranked Spalding (6-0, 2-0) used a superior ground attack and an aggressive defense to hand No. 3 Calvert Hall (4-1, 1-1) a 37-14 beatdown in a key Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference showdown.
Jordan Harris led the Cavaliers with 45 carries for 129 yards before leaving in the third quarter with a leg cramp.
Spalding took apart the Cardinals in workmanlike fashion, building a 23-0 lead at the half and coasting to victory. Meanwhile, the Spalding defense held Calvert Hall to 65 yards of total offense in the first half.
“We started off a little slow, but then we really got it rolling,” Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt said. “We were playing the field position game for a while, and then it started to pay off for us. We got the lead, and then our defense played a very solid game.”
The Spalding defense actually opened the scoring. After the Cavaliers offense was stopped on downs at the Calvert Hall 1-yard line, the Cardinals took over. On the first play, Calvert Hall’s Dawon Dorsey tried to run the ball, but was met in the end zone by Spalding’s Jason Robertson for a safety with 3:18 left in the first quarter.
One the ensuing kickoff, the Cavaliers took over at the Calvert Hall 40. Gutierrez immediately went to work, finding Ian Ver Steeg for a 32-yard gain down the sideline to the 8-yard line. Three plays later, Gutierrez called his own number, going in from 5 yards out to give Spalding a 9-0 lead with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
Spalding added to the lead midway through the second quarter. After taking over at the Calvert Hall 43, the Cavs used an eight-play drive — with all but 7 yards coming on the ground — to score again. Harris scored from the 2 to push the score to 16-0 with 6:06 left in the half.
After a Calvert Hall three-and-out, Spalding went back to work again. Taking over at their own 26, the Cavaliers used a nine-play, 74-yard drive to extend the lead to 23-0 with 1:00 remaining in the first half.
Spalding added touchdowns by Teagan Brown (a 22-yard reception from Gutierrez) and Hakim Simms (on a 2-yard run) to push the margin to 37-0 after the third quarter.
Calvert Hall got on the board on a 79-yard pass to Donnie Lewis from Noah Brannock with 10:50 left in the game. Lewis split the defense and caught the ball at his own 40, then outran a defender to the end zone. The Cardinals closed out the scoring with 1:21 left on a 26-yard pass from Brannock to Rahkeem Smith.
“This team is just different,” Harris said. “We are so much more disciplined then we have been. We are locked in and doing our jobs. I really think beating them was a statement win for us. It kind of proves who we are as a team.”
“Is this a statement win? I think that’s for you guys to decide,” Schmitt said. “It makes us 6-0, and that’s what we were after. They have a good, young football team, and we may see them again. We played Spalding football tonight.”
Archbishop Spalding 37, Calvert Hall 7
CH 0-0-0-14 – 14
AS 9-14-14-0 – 37
AS – Safety
AS – Gutierrez 5 run (Butts kick)
AS – Harris 2 run (Butts kick)
AS – Harris 5 run (Butts kick)
AS – Brown 22 pass from Gutierrez (Butts kick)
AS – Simms 2 run (Butts kick)
CH – Lewis 79 pass from Brannock (Petrino kick)
CH – Smith 26 pass from Brannock (Petrino kick)