No. 8 Spalding boys soccer rallies for 2-1 win over No. 11 Calvert Hall in regular-season finale

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Archbishop Spalding boys soccer couldn’t have mapped out a better ending to the regular season than its quality road performance Thursday at Calvert Hall.

Down a goal at the half, the No. 8 Cavaliers got a tying goal from George Ogilvie, went up on Chris Kin’s finish and then leaned on its defense the rest of the way to claim a 2-1 win over the No. 11 Cardinals in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Advertisement

With its fourth straight win, Spalding (8-5-4) finished conference play with an 8-5-3 mark for 27 points as the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Archbishop Curley in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. Curley claimed a 1-0 home win early in the season before the teams played to a 2-2 tie at Spalding on Oct. 10.

Defending champion Calvert Hall (7-8-3, 6-7-3 for 21 points) travels to third-seeded McDonogh on Tuesday.

Advertisement

With the Cardinals finding their form in recent weeks — going 2-0-1 in their past three games — and then taking a 1-0 lead on Ryan Henneman’s goal midway through the first half, the Cavaliers dug in with a resilient second half.

With 29:17 to play, Kin delivered a corner kick in front that Michael Lonergan got to first with a header. It stayed in front for Ogilvie to head home for the equalizer.

Hard work in the offensive third led the Kin’s eventual game winner with 18:30 left.

He pressured a Calvert Hall defender into a turnover that squirted to Kyle Crawford just inside the penalty area. Crawford then found Kin free on the left side. With time and space, he neatly slotted a shot from 8 yards inside the lower far post.

Spalding's George Ogilvie, left, celebrates his game-tying goal against Calvert Hall with teammate Michael Lonergan in the second half Thursday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“Just a big, big win for us today,” Kin said. “I saw their [holding midfielder] with his back to me and I pressured him a little bit to get a deflection. Kyle got the ball and gave me a perfect assist. It was just a simple finish after that. When I got into that space, it was far corner to the bottom right.”

The Cardinals, who have standout midfielder Rocco Pastore back from injury, tried to make their own comeback. But tidy defense from the Cavaliers, led by goalie Clif Nehman’s six saves, secured the win for the home team.

Senior center back Declan Karney keyed the strong play in front of Nehman.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“The big thing was it was a strong, collective defensive effort,” he said. “We gave up a goal relatively early in the game and I think the bounce back after that defensively allowed us to create chances and get forward. It was a big key in us winning today.”

Advertisement

Despite the challenging field — top seed Loyola Blakefield and second seed John Carroll earned quarterfinal round byes — the Cavaliers firmly believe this could be the year they bring home the program’s first conference championship.

“Going into the playoffs, we’ve been picking up steam the last couple games and we want to continuing on,” Karney said. “We want to have a good training session tomorrow, get some recovery in and then look forward to keep things rolling.”

Goals: AS — Ogilvie, Kin; CH — Henneman

Assists: AS — Mi. Lonergan, Crawford; CH — Whitt

Saves: AS — Nehman 6; CH — Peace 4

Half: CH, 1-0