Behind starter Parker Thomas, No. 1 Spalding baseball rallies past No. 3 Calvert Hall, 2-1

The No. 1 Archbishop Spalding baseball team learned a valuable lesson in its early season showdown Thursday at No. 3 Calvert Hall in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

No matter the circumstances, keep grinding.

Advertisement

Junior pitcher Parker Thomas set that tone. The right-hander worked five strong innings while the Cavaliers struggled at the plate and in the field. After they scratched across two runs in the sixth inning, junior reliever Cody Sharman picked up where Thomas left off, as the Cavaliers earned a resilient 2-1 win over the Cardinals in both teams’ league opener.

Thomas allowed one hit and struck out eight with the Cardinals scoring an unearned run without a hit in the third inning. Sharman earned the save when he struck out Dylan Aguilar with two Cardinals on base. The Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 MIAA) overcame six infield errors — one in every inning but the fourth.

Advertisement

“We showed grit and I think every championship team has to have grit to them,” Spalding coach Joe Palumbo said. “I told them in this league it’s never easy and if you don’t have some grit to figure out ways to win games when you’re not playing your best, it’s hard to win. So they battled through some adversity today, which was great to see.”

Unable to touch Calvert Hall senior starter Steven Mufareh in his planned three innings and Ryan Seifert in his two strong innings of relief, the Cavaliers were finally able to break through in the sixth.

Braeden Piotrowski led off with a single, moved to second base on Ethan McNally’s sacrifice bunt and took third when Kyle Garrett grounded out to third baseman John Harris. After Brady Hannon walked to put runners on first and third with two outs, Calvert Hall went to left-handed reliever Will Procheska. His first pitch nicked Caleb Estes to load the bases, and Thomas followed with a walk to tie the game. Ryan Perry came in to pitch and walked Matt Gormley to bring in Hannon for the go-ahead run.

Spalding's Brady Hannon (15) celebrates after scoring the eventual game-winning run against Calvert Hall in the sixth inning on a bases-loaded walk. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall coach Lou Eckerl said the Cardinals’ inability to score more runs when given the chance proved the difference. The home team stranded 10 runners.

“We just missed out on some timely hits,” he said. “We had some guys in scoring position in a lot of different innings and just didn’t take care of the opportunities. So we just got to work a little harder on it.”

Thomas didn’t make it easy on the Cardinals. With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth, he closed the inning with two swinging strikeouts. With runners on second and third and one out in the fifth, he did the same.

“Parker was awesome today,” Palumbo said. “I think the best part about what he did today was he was at his best in the toughest situations. I think it was the fourth and fifth innings when they had scoring opportunities and he was able to pitch out of jams to keep it at 1-0. When it was looking like they might extend and make it hard for us to have a comeback, that’s what makes him a special pitcher. He gave us the chance to win today.”

Thomas was just happy to do his part in helping the Cavaliers earn a victory.

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“We have a lot of grit as a team,” he said. “We’re going to give our 110% every game — all 25 of us on the roster. Every single guy, we’re going to do the best we can when the opportunity comes. I came out executed our game plan, did my best and threw pretty well.”

Spalding will travel to Richmond, Virginia on Saturday to play two games at St. Christopher’s School. The Cavaliers will play the host team at 1:30 p.m. an then play Virginia-based Cape Henry at 4.

Calvert Hall will play a doubleheader at Georgetown Prep with the opener set for 1 p.m.

SP 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 4 6

CH 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 0

Thomas, Sharman (6) and McNally; Mufareh, Seifert (4), Procheska (6), Perry (6) and King

Advertisement

2B: CH – Harris