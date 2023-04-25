No. 1 Spalding has 5 Division I pitching commits, and they’re mowing down competition with ‘bulldog mentality’

A tell can be found at every practice to help explain the success that comes with Archbishop Spalding baseball’s pitching staff, one that features a staggering five Division I commits.

Among the three senior leaders — Parker Thomas (East Carolina), Cody Sharman (Seton Hall) and Kyle Emmons (Towson) — and their two understudies — junior Jake Yeager (Maryland) and sophomore Nate Wines (East Carolina) — there are familiar traits: focus, instruction and a healthy mix of banter and competition.

Advertisement

Individually, each brings something different. Collectively, it’s all widely accepted and appreciated.

For the defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion Cavaliers, who take a 13-4 mark into Wednesday’s game at Gilman, the abundance of quality arms is a luxury few if any other high school teams have. For their opponents, it’s often an overwhelming obstacle.

Advertisement

From left, Spalding pitchers Jake Yeager, Cody Sharman, Nathan Wines, Parker Thomas and Kyle Emmons are each Division I commits. The abundance of quality arms is a luxury few if any other high school baseball teams have. For their opponents, it’s often an overwhelming obstacle. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“As a group, we’re all trying to push each other to be the best we can be. We do the best we can to be positive and we also pick on each other and then when we get out on the field, we just leave it all out there,” said Parker, a four-year varsity player. “That shows the younger guys that this is the culture, this is how we do it and we’re going to do it consistently. We’re pushing each other to reach the best of our abilities, and we’re going to keep doing that.”

Thomas, who is intensely competitive and often sets the tone, brings the heat. His fastball velocity reaches the low 90s and his repertoire also includes a nasty slider.

Sharman, the staff prankster, is a crafty left-hander whose mid-80s fastball appears that much faster when paired with his wicked changeup that’s proved close to unhittable. He’s always around the plate and comfortable throwing any pitch at any time in a count.

With a two-seam fastball that reaches the high 80s to go with a sinker and changeup, Emmons trusts his movement and induces plenty of ground balls for the Cavaliers’ defense to gobble up. Even keeled, he always makes sure to keep the team one big happy family.

Spalding coach Joe Palumbo, in his 12th season with five league championships on his resume, has helped develop a lengthy list of Division I pitchers with a successful cycle in place.

Last year, senior and current UMBC pitcher Eddie Sargent led the Cavaliers to a 14-0 league record in the regular season to earn the top seed, and they went on to win the MIAA A Conference championship by allowing only four runs in three straight wins. Sargent picked up two of those victories, including the title-clinching 7-2 win over John Carroll. Thomas won the other game and Sharman recorded a save.

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (April 17) https://t.co/JqEp0EC5Op — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) April 17, 2023

Palumbo is impressed with how this year’s senior trio has meshed and passed on what they’ve learned from Sargent and others. Yeager, another hard thrower, and Wines, a reliever who leans on his sinker, are making sure to soak everything in for when it becomes their turn to lead.

“It is an awesome mix of not only how they pitch, but their personalities, and I do think they feed off each other,” Palumbo said. “The seniors have helped the younger guys learn things and they’re always trying to learn new pitches, constantly talking to each other and helping each other out. So in that regard, it’s awesome for a program and not just those five guys, but all of our pitchers able to be a part of something special.”

Advertisement

Palumbo has had a good problem on his hands with all the arms at his disposal. He sees his top five pitchers — and other promising underclassmen, including sophomores Peyton Mamula and Brayden Robinson — competing daily for playing time to churn out a role on the staff.

To keep all his pitchers sharp, the Cavaliers are playing a 25-game regular season schedule that included a four-game tournament in Las Vegas in early April. By design, the fierce competition, travel and busy slate is also aimed at preparing his players for the college level.

“A big part of their maturity as players is looking at the success of the guy next to them,” Palumbo said. “Technically, they are competing for playing time with each other, and seeing that is awesome, like, ‘Now, it’s my turn to do that.’ So that’s not only good for us, but it’s really good for them at the next level, too, because they are all Division I commits and they’re going to play baseball where everybody is good.”

For most of the season, the Cavaliers have stacked one quality effort after the next on the mound.

Sharman (6-1, 0.68 ERA) has displayed pinpoint control in his 41 innings, striking out 43 batters while issuing only three walks. Thomas (4-0, 1.00 ERA) leads the team with 53 strikeouts in 27-plus innings. Yeager (2-0, 0.59 ERA, one save), Emmons (2-1, 3.00 ERA) and Wines (1-2, 2.90 ERA, two saves) also have done their share.

From left, Spalding's Parker Thomas, Cody Sharman, Kyle Emmons, coach Joe Palumbo, Jake Yeager and Nathan Wines pose for a photo. “There’s always a little bit of unspoken drive from the others,” Sharman said. “When one performs well, you kind of expect the next guy to get up there and do the same thing." (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“There’s always a little bit of unspoken drive from the others,” Sharman said. “When one performs well, you kind of expect the next guy to get up there and do the same thing. It’s the culture we started on last year and we’re rolling with it this year. It’s really healthy for the staff. It keeps us working hard and getting the best out of each other.”

Advertisement

John Carroll coach Darrion Siler sees it from the opposing dugout. Last season, the Cavaliers opened their postseason run with a 1-0 win over the Patriots and then beat them again in the championship game. Sharman was masterful in a 2-1 win against his Patriots early in the season, and then Parker threw 66 of his 84 pitches for strikes for a complete game in a 7-0 win against them on Friday.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

While the task of going up against a pitching staff that has five Division I arms is daunting, Siler believes it’s a chance to get the best out of his players.

“Any time you step on the field, the No. 1 thing is to compete,” he said. “At the end of the day, the accolades of whoever it is you’re facing has to go away, and you have to understand that, at this moment, this pitch, you have to take care of that moment. So it’s pitch by pitch — winning the moment — and not getting caught up in all the other stuff that goes with it.”

All the pitching success comes with stories, and Spalding senior catcher Ethan McNally has plenty he’ll refer to when he visits the mound needing to settle down one of his best friends.

“Knowing these guys for our whole high school careers — seeing them work to get to where they are now — is the best part,” he said. “All of them have faced adversity before, and every time they bounce back. The bulldog mentality is perfect with all these guys because if they fall, you know they’re getting back up.”

Winning last year’s MIAA A Conference championship was the clear-cut winner as far as highlights so far among the five standout pitchers. This year’s trip to Vegas was also quickly mentioned.

Advertisement

And then Wines, on one of those picture-perfect spring days when the Cavaliers were preparing for another tough league game earlier this month, quickly shared what he enjoys most about being part of something he recognizes as special.

“Probably just coming to these practices every day with the team. We’re tight,” he said. “And that’s really important because when we get on the field, it’s all of us together and we’re all out here playing to win something.”