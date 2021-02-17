Five area soccer standouts earn All-America honors

Five area high school senior soccer standouts — three boys and two girls — have been selected to play in the High School All-America Games, set for May 29 in St. Louis.
Gilman goalie Grant Farley (Duke), McDonogh midfielder Richie Nichols (Maryland) and Mount Saint Joseph forward Van Danielson (undecided) will play for the East squad in the national showcase. They were among the 45 players selected across the nation among the state’s that typically play soccer in the fall season.
On the girls side, McDonogh forward/midfielder Baylee DeSmit (Loyola Maryland) and Payton Patrick (South Carolina) will represent the East squad.
A total of 90 players — 45 boys and 45 girls — were selected.