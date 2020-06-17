McDonogh’s Baylee DeSmit named Gatorade Maryland Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Baylee DeSmit of McDonogh School was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Maryland Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
DeSmit, The Baltimore Sun’s Player of the Year last fall, is a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award, which recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
The 5-foot-7 junior forward led the Eagles to a 16-1 record and the IAAM A Conference this past season. DeSmit compiled 20 goals and 11 assists, including a pair of scores in McDonogh’s 3-1 win over Archbishop Spalding High in the IAAM final. DeSmit was als named Player of the Year by Varsity Sports Network and the Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer. She concluded her junior year with 52 goals and 28 assists in career.
DeSmit has volunteered as a mentor through Acts4Youth, and she has donated her time as a summer camp counselor.
“Baylee is by far the best forward in the state,” said Joie Gill, coach of St. Paul’s School for Girls. “She worked hard off the ball, which helped her to create space for her to run into and get in behind my defense. She is also so fast that my team had a hard time keeping up with her.”
DeSmit has maintained a 3.76 GPA in the classroom. She has made a verbal commitment to play soccer on scholarship at Loyola Maryland beginning in the fall of 2021.
DeSmit joins recent Gatorade Maryland Girls Soccer Players of the Year Ada Clare Tempert (2018-19, Mercy), Abbey Burdette (2017-18, Urbana), Cammie Murtha (2016-17, Walter Johnson), Kia Rankin (2015-16, McDonogh), Bridgette Andrzejewski (2014-15, McDonogh), and Imani Dorsey (2013-14, Good Counsel) among the state’s list of former award winners.
Last week, Calvert Hall’s Ben Bender won the Maryland boys award.