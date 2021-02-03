xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore-area high school student-athletes recognized on national signing day

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 03, 2021 2:38 PM

Some Baltimore-area student-athletes are being recognized by their respective high schools on National Letter of Intent Day. The majority of the top Division I-bound football players previously signed during an early signing period in December. This regular signing period lasts until April 1.

The following is a list of Baltimore-area student-athletes who committed Wednesday to Division I or II schools or have already signed during an earlier period and are being recognized by their respective schools:

Baseball

Casey Bishop, Gilman, Towson

Peter Heubeck, Gilman, Wake Forest

Alex Khan, Calvert Hall, West Virginia

Matt Leikus, Gilman, James Madison

Ryan Martinez, Gilman, San Francisco

Kyle Matheny, Calvert Hall, UMES

Jannuel Wispi-Robles, Calvert Hall, South Carolina-Lancaster

Field hockey

Josie Mason, Bel Air, Converse

Football

Billy Atkins, Mount Saint Joseph, James Madison

Mattheus Carroll, Gilman, Virginia Tech

Bryson Carter, Archbishop Spalding, Stonehill

Ausar Crawley, Mount Saint Joseph, Morgan State

Dereik Crosby, Century, Fairmont State

Jabari Echols, Mount Saint Joseph, Maine

Miles Griswold, Calvert Hall, Bowie State

DaShawn Jones, Mount Saint Joseph, Wake Forest

Rayuan Lane, Gilman, Naval Academy

Omari Lewis, Calvert Hall, West Virginia State

Donte’ Thornton, Mount Saint Joseph, Oregon

Tyler Wilkins, Mount Saint Joseph, Morgan State

Quinton Young, Archbishop Spalding, Fairmont State

Boys lacrosse

Charlie Pope, Gilman, Vermont

Remi Reynolds, Gilman, Rutgers

Mikey Sweigart, Havre de Grace, Belmont Abbey

Girls lacrosse

Hailey Burns, Notre Dame Prep, Fairfield

Boys soccer

Joel Brown, McDonogh, South Florida

Kyle Brown, McDonogh, Maryland

Grant Farley, Gilman, Duke

Richie Nichols, McDonogh, Maryland

Jackson Ruckman, McDonogh, Naval Academy

Anthony Schlee, Arch. Curley, Bloomsburg

Connor Smith, McDonogh, Brown

Girls soccer

Baylee DeSmit, McDonogh, Loyola Maryland

Alayna Lynchard, McDonogh, Middle Tennessee St.

Cecily Pokigo, McDonogh, Cornell

Softball

Alex Anderson, Notre Dame Prep, George Mason

Swimming

Ryan Blumenfeld, Gilman, Colgate

Boys track and field

Josh Green, Gilman, Cornell

Beck Wittstadt, Gilman, Duke

Fencing

Amir Whitehead, Gilman, Lafayette

Editor’s note: Coaches who have athletes signing official NLIs and have not already submitted them should email the name, high school, college and sport of each player to glenn.graham@baltsun.com or sports@baltsun.com.

