Baltimore-area high school student-athletes recognized on national signing day

Some Baltimore-area student-athletes are being recognized by their respective high schools on National Letter of Intent Day. The majority of the top Division I-bound football players previously signed during an early signing period in December. This regular signing period lasts until April 1.
The following is a list of Baltimore-area student-athletes who committed Wednesday to Division I or II schools or have already signed during an earlier period and are being recognized by their respective schools:
Baseball
Casey Bishop, Gilman, Towson
Peter Heubeck, Gilman, Wake Forest
Alex Khan, Calvert Hall, West Virginia
Matt Leikus, Gilman, James Madison
Ryan Martinez, Gilman, San Francisco
Kyle Matheny, Calvert Hall, UMES
Jannuel Wispi-Robles, Calvert Hall, South Carolina-Lancaster
Field hockey
Josie Mason, Bel Air, Converse
Football
Billy Atkins, Mount Saint Joseph, James Madison
Mattheus Carroll, Gilman, Virginia Tech
Bryson Carter, Archbishop Spalding, Stonehill
Ausar Crawley, Mount Saint Joseph, Morgan State
Dereik Crosby, Century, Fairmont State
Jabari Echols, Mount Saint Joseph, Maine
Miles Griswold, Calvert Hall, Bowie State
DaShawn Jones, Mount Saint Joseph, Wake Forest
Rayuan Lane, Gilman, Naval Academy
Omari Lewis, Calvert Hall, West Virginia State
Donte’ Thornton, Mount Saint Joseph, Oregon
Tyler Wilkins, Mount Saint Joseph, Morgan State
Quinton Young, Archbishop Spalding, Fairmont State
Boys lacrosse
Charlie Pope, Gilman, Vermont
Remi Reynolds, Gilman, Rutgers
Mikey Sweigart, Havre de Grace, Belmont Abbey
Girls lacrosse
Hailey Burns, Notre Dame Prep, Fairfield
Boys soccer
Joel Brown, McDonogh, South Florida
Kyle Brown, McDonogh, Maryland
Grant Farley, Gilman, Duke
Richie Nichols, McDonogh, Maryland
Jackson Ruckman, McDonogh, Naval Academy
Anthony Schlee, Arch. Curley, Bloomsburg
Connor Smith, McDonogh, Brown
Girls soccer
Baylee DeSmit, McDonogh, Loyola Maryland
Alayna Lynchard, McDonogh, Middle Tennessee St.
Cecily Pokigo, McDonogh, Cornell
Softball
Alex Anderson, Notre Dame Prep, George Mason
Swimming
Ryan Blumenfeld, Gilman, Colgate
Boys track and field
Josh Green, Gilman, Cornell
Beck Wittstadt, Gilman, Duke
Fencing
Amir Whitehead, Gilman, Lafayette
