McDonogh forward Jared Billups commits to Siena

“I love the coaching staff,” Billups said. “They have a great relationship with me along with my coaches at McDonogh and we play a similar style. I know coach Carmen [Maciariello] being a first-year coach, they were projected to be sixth and they ended up winning the league. That’s just dedication to how he coaches. Also, they’re an extremely basketball-oriented school. Everything in that area is surrounded by Siena basketball.”