The Mount Carmel girls basketball team defeated City, 57-37, in the 24th Annual Baltimore City Basketball Academy at Morgan State on Thursday evening.
Cougars senior Shanysse Alexander stepped up to win Most Valuable Player, scoring 14 points. The forward constantly fought her way inside, grabbing rebounds and boxing out her opposition. She attributed her play to coach Rob Long’s ability to direct her and the team into the right positions.
“I just listen to my coach, and he just said, ‘Keep going at them, just look for our shots and work the ball around,'” Alexander said. “I think we worked really well together tonight and it worked out for us.”
Alyssa Hawes and Tsion Smith added 10 and 13 points, respectively, for Mount Carmel. With the Cougars returning no starters this season, team play was a key component of their victory.
“We want to play team ball — we want to play together,” Long said. “My motto is play for the next person, don’t play for yourself. In that kind of offense, it’s what we’re all about — sharing the basketball, finding not the good shot, but the best shot, and I thought we did and I thought we did a good job of that.
“There were some good shots that we passed up on for a better shot. I was happy to see that tonight.”
Mount Carmel (5-10) got off to a hot start with Smith scoring eight of her 13 points in the first quarter. City’s Julia Harrington scored four early points as Mount Carmel took a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars kept up the offensive pressure in the second quarter with six different scorers for a 30-16 lead.
Alexander turned up the heat in the third quarter, scoring nine points, before sitting the majority of the fourth. Mount Carmel’s 49-25 lead at the end of the third allowed Long to empty his bench and play his new call-ups from the junior varsity team.
“Honestly, they didn’t come up for [just] playing time,” Long said. “You saw them in the first quarter and they came to play. They’re just ball players, and we need them down the stretch. We played a tough schedule in December, and that was by design. That was to give some of the upperclassmen some looks in front of some college coaches.
“Now it’s time to win the conference. We’ve got Howard High School on Saturday. Now it’s time to develop your program and see what you really have because we have some big fish to fry.”
City (4-2) played valiantly. However, the team had several injuries, forcing the starters to play more minutes. While City coach Tim Burroughs was proud of his team’s effort, he made no excuse for the injuries.
“We started off really good and played really good defense — good zone defense,” Burroughs said. “Everybody hustled and rebounded. I think what the breaking point was they got hot on the outside and they outrebounded us. So, at that point, we had to keep on fighting and try to come back.
Latest High School sports
“Right now, I’m down a couple of players, but that’s no excuse when you’re not doing the things that you’re supposed to do. Mount Carmel is a good team, they’ve got some good players, they put the work in and they got win. Our girls fought hard until the bitter end.”