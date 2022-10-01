MIAA B champion Severn boys soccer beats St. Mary’s, 2-1, in rematch of last year’s title game

Perfect so far and coming off a championship season, the Severn boys soccer team has grown comfortable in any situation.

Visiting rival St. Mary’s on Friday in a rematch of last year’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference title game, the Admirals came out opportunistic on offense in the first half and downright stubborn on defense in the second.

Ammar Yusuf and Will Cawlfield scored first-half goals and a collective defensive performance protected a one-goal advantage throughout the second as the Admirals claimed a 2-1 win over the Saints in steady rain and cold at Pascal Field in Annapolis.

Severn improved to 7-0 overall and in the league and has won 25 straight games since losing to Archbishop Spalding in last year’s season opener. Nine starters are back from a 2021 team that beat St. Mary’s, 2-0, for the league championship.

Cawlfield, who assisted on Yusuf’s first goal before scoring the eventual game-winner, said the team’s confidence level continues to grow.

“There’s a lot of good team chemistry, we’re bonding really well and everything is clicking,” he said. “It’s awesome. Just the guys on the team, everybody’s personalities coming together and we’re playing great ball.”

The Admirals got to the ball first for much of the first half and used the entire field to build up their attack. In the 19th minute, Cawlfield lofted a cross from the right side that Yusuf headed off the post and in for the 1-0 lead.

But the Saints weren’t rattled. They had their own quality buildup and, less than two minutes after surrendering the game’s first goal, got back even when Charlie Roy took a short pass from Alec Ehrenfried and quickly turned and scored from 16 yards.

Cawlfield’s game winner — coming with 15:10 left in the first half — was a product of persistence. The Admirals sent another ball into the penalty area and Yusuf had first crack at it, but his header in close was chested away by Saints defender Jake Kucinski. Cawlfield was right there to put home the rebound.

In the second half, the Saints (7-2, 6-2 in the MIAA B) increased their urgency to create a few chances to tie.

Roy served a ball in that Kameron Ross headed just wide in the opening minute. Midway through, Roy sent in a dangerous free kick that was cleared away.

After the Admirals failed to finish a ball that sat in front of the goal with 13 minutes left, the Saints pressed again.

But goalkeeper Bryce Feldmaier (three saves) aggressively left his line twice to wipe out two other chances, and Roy’s shot from 15 yards sailed just high over the crossbar.

Severn coach Mike McCarthy praised the work of his entire defensive unit, led by Feldmaier and center backs Alan Tchamourlyski and KJ Lloyd.

Tchamourlyski, who dropped back from his typical defensive center midfield slot, also praised fellow backs Alex Mussog and Caden Taylor.

“The key was staying together and trusting each other,” Tchamourlyski said. “We didn’t have to kick the ball long every time to get it out ...It was just about trusting ourselves, trusting our coach and the skills that we have and not needing to get excited.”

Seeing Severn as the standard in the B Conference, St. Mary’s coach Corey Childs believes his Saints are close to a breakthrough.

“The difference between competing for games and winning a championship are little things,” he said. “It’s the extra runs on the far post. It’s the determination and anticipation to put the ball in the net and to have that will the entire way. We were close, we were there, but things didn’t quite bounce our way.

“We’re competitive, we’ve scored a lot of goals and only let in a few. But [Severn] has set the standard for the last two years, and we know what’s at stake and it’s up to our guys to come prepared and have the mentality every practice that we want to compete as a championship-winning team.”

Severn returns to league play Monday when it visits Park at 4 p.m. St. Mary’s stays at home next Friday when it hosts Saints Peter & Paul with game time set for 6 p.m.

Goals: Se — Yusuf, Cawlfield; SM — Roy Assists: Se — Cawlfield; SM — Ehrenfried Saves: Se — Feldmaier 3; SM — Chick 6 Half: Se, 2-1