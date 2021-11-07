Severn girls soccer defeats Mount de Sales in overtime, 1-0, to claim IAAM B Conference championship

A dominant defense gave Severn girls soccer its first conference championship since 2005.
Sophomore Skyler Morton scored early in overtime to lift the Admirals to a 1-0 victory over Mount de Sales in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference title game Saturday at Calvert Hall.
“That’s been our number one thing all season — defense wins championships,” Severn coach Albert Oni said. “We [won] by defending.”
Severn’s suffocating defense limited the scoring chances for the Sailors all game long. Admirals goalkeeper Zoee Stencil didn’t have much pressure during the game, but came up big when she needed to and stopped six shots.
“Our back [line] and me are very close, so we are able to talk with each other — it makes it simple,” Stencil said. “I have never experience something like this. To do it [with this team] is the best thing ever.”
Severn worked hard for several scoring chances throughout the game. Morton had a shot sail over the crossbar in the first half. Another potential goal was called offsides. The Admirals just couldn’t seem to break through in regulation.
That all changed in overtime when Morton finally made all the hard work pay just one minute into the first extra period. The sophomore was able to tap in the loose ball in the box after a cross from freshman Elliot Wienk.
“This team has put their heart and soul into their entire season,” Morton said. “Really glad we came out with the win because we earned it.”
With the win, Severn avenged an Oct. 13 loss to the Sailors. Oni credited the lessons learned in that game and playing a tough schedule for strengthening his team’s resolve to make its run at the championship.
“We had the most competitive schedule we could put together,” he said. “We played a bunch of great schools, all teams that are top 10, top 20 in the state. Those challenges prepared us for this moment. We were able to make a nice playoff run after all the trials we faced in the regular season.”
For Mount de Sales, it was a difficult way to end a very successful season. The Sailors finished the conference slate with an 8-1 mark with a 15-3 record overall. They were seeking their first conference championship.
“Extremely proud of our girls,” Mount de Sales coach Dave Manser said. “We have been working really hard. We made the championship two years ago. The year before COVID, we lost on PKs. We keep coming back and we got back again. I am really proud [of the team]. They are disappointed, but you got to pick it up and move on.”
With a young core of players on each side, both teams think the future could be bright in seasons ahead. The Admirals’ winning goal was scored by a sophomore and that goal was set up by a freshman. Meanwhile, the Sailors will return nine players next year and have a very talented JV team.
“We have 12 seniors, but we have nine returning players and a decent JV,” Manser said. “The future is bright.”
Goals: S – Skyler Morton Assists: S – Elliot Wienk Saves: S – Zoee Stencil 6. M – Peach DeGeorge 4. Halftime: Tied, 0-0