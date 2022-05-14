Seniors spark No. 2 Calvert Hall lacrosse past No. 8 Severn, 12-9, in MIAA A quarterfinal

This time of year, when the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference lacrosse playoffs arrive, it’s often said that teams go as far as their senior classes takes them.

Surging Calvert Hall passed its first postseason test Friday with its senior leaders doing much of the heavy lifting.

Captains Truitt Sunderland and Jordan Wray produced in the big moments against No. 8 Severn, as the attackmen totaled six goals and one assist to lead the No. 2 Cardinals to a 12-9 quarterfinal win over the Admirals.

Third-seeded Calvert Hall, which has won seven straight, takes a 14-4 mark into Tuesday’s semifinal against second seed and No. 4 St. Mary’s (15-2) at 7:30 p.m. at Navy Marine-Corps Stadium in Annapolis.

Despite pulling away for a 16-5 win over Severn one week ago in the regular season, the Cardinals were expecting a game-long push from the Admirals on Friday. They were ready.

Leading 5-4 at the half, Calvert Hall came out and scored the first three goals in the third quarter, with Sunderland’s clean takeaway and goal the highlight in building an 8-4 advantage. When the Admirals got two straight goals from Andrew Beard late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 8-6, Sunderland scored a momentum-changing goal with six seconds left in the quarter.

“We needed someone to step up and it could have been anyone. But I think I just got the most opportunities and [was] lucky enough to can them,” said Sunderland, who finished with three goals and one assist.

Wray helped the Cardinals stay in control with two fourth-quarter goals to complete the hat trick.

“I think one thing we’ve learned as a team is to compete through everything,” Wray said. “That’s one area that we’ve grown a lot — just having the killer instinct — and having that hard mentality where we’re going to the goal and we’re not stopping.”

Calvert Hall attackman/midfielder Nick Steele gets hit by Severn long-stick midfielder/defenseman Kijana Lloyd while trying to score on defenseman Jamison Wildt (34) and goalkeeper Will Perez, Jr. (10) during an MIAA A quarterfinal at Calvert Hall's Paul Angelo Russo Stadium on Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Junior Davis Provost also scored three times for Calvert Hall. Faceoff specialist Jackson Strickland — who was injured on the game’s opening faceoff — returned and won some big draws for the Cardinals in the second half, while freshman goalie Brady Stangle made seven stops.

The Cardinals turn their attention to Tuesday’s game against St. Mary’s, which secured a 13-12 win on April 1 in the regular season.

“We’ll completely focus on St. Mary’s now,” Wray said. “Coming into this game we were 100% in on Severn, so tomorrow is a new day and we get to fight another day and I’m just excited to have this opportunity.”

After the game, the Admirals (10-7) got together for a lengthy huddle, emotional and appreciative of the time they shared together. Jackson Barroll led the attack with two goals and one assist, while Beard, Justin Queen and Jacob Todd each scored twice. Goalie Will Perez made nine saves.

The Admirals had a small senior class and coach Joe Christie praised each one as the program continues to make strides.

“We had six seniors and they’ve been phenomenal,” he said. “We’ve got guys that sometimes don’t even see the field and they’ve been every bit as involved and invested in this, which I think is probably to me the most powerful thing about how the group is.

“When the group is good, the group is strong, you can do a lot of things, you can overcome some things. So I’m just proud of our leaders, I’m proud of the seniors who are going to go on and play in college and I’m just proud of these guys because I think they’ve learned a lot that will help them through life.”

Goals: S -- Queen 2, Todd 2, Beard 2, Baldwin, Barroll 2; CH -- Sunderland 3, Wray 3, Provost 3, Hottle, Botek, S. Kelly

Assists: S -- Barroll; CH -- Sunderland, Hottle, McAuliffe, Huffman

Saves: S -- Perez 9;

CH -- Stangle 7

Half: CH, 5-4