Dulaney three-star guard Ryan Conway commits to Seton Hall: ‘The time is now’

Conway, rated a three-star prospect and the nation’s No. 21 point guard in the Class of 2021 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, leaned towards Seton Hall for the past few weeks and narrowed his list from six schools to three. Then, on Saturday evening, he decided that he wanted to play for the Pirates. He slept on his choice for a few nights and discussed everything with his parents, older brother Chris and Dulaney coach Matt Lochte. He called Lochte on Monday morning to let him know that he would be attending the New Jersey school.