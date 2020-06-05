After coaching Tom Flacco at Towson, Scott Van Zile looks to develop ‘untapped potential’ at St. Paul’s

“I’ve seen a few videos with him throwing — not with Coach Van Zile, but on Twitter of Tom and I’m a similar player to Tom,” Smith said. “I’m a pass first guy who can run. I’m a little bit bigger than him, but he’s got his chance at the NFL. Especially Coach Van Zile being with him who is a guy who could possibly be in the NFL, it’s humbling because now I get to be coached by a guy that’s coached a guy who has a chance to go to the NFL.”