Former Loyola Blakefield cornerback Ryan ‘Bo’ Barnes makes name for himself at Quince Orchard

“God has a plan for why all of this happens, so I’m just trying to go with it,” Barnes stated. "It’s affected the training and stuff. I’m not able to get out with my strength coach and lift at school and things like that. I am able to get workouts in. I have a weight bench here [at home], I go out to a field and get out every day, if not every other day and get some work in with some of my teammates.